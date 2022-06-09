DANVERS — The skies cleared up Thursday afternoon above Glatz Field just in time for the St. John’s Prep boys’ lacrosse team playoff opener. In a quest to defend their Division 1 state championship, the top seeded Eagles opened up with Belmont.
It was no contest as the hosts blasted the 32nd seeded Marauders, 15-0, as a dozen different players scored at least one goal.
The Eagles set the tone for the game just 34 seconds in when the team’s leading scorer, junior attack Jimmy Ayers, ripped a shot into the Marauders’ net. Senior captain Charlie Wilmot, Luke Kelly and Ayers all had two goals in that first quarter while captain Tommy Sarni, Rowan Mondello and Chris Kelly had one apiece as St. John’s Prep was off and running, leading 9-0 after just 12 minutes.
“We knew coming into the season that we needed to play well. One of our goals was to have the No. 1 seed, which we secured,” said Wilmot, whose team improved to 18-1 with the victory.
“One of the things we know now is that we’re going to have a larger target on our backs. Everyone wants to take down the champs.”
The Eagles dominated possession, winning 17 of the game’s 18 faceoffs. Chris Esposito and Jack Doherty were both a perfect 8-for-8 in the X.
Jimmy Ellard, Max Perault, and Josh Haarmann had second period tallies for the winners while Joe Bullard and Owen Williamson whipped home goals in the third period and Nick Brandano topped off the scoring with a fourth quarter tally.
Starting netminder Teddy Cullinane was called on to make just one save before being replaced by Austin Kitces (2 saves) to share the shutout.
Coach John Pynchon was pleased with Thursday’s outcome and knows there is pressure with defending the championship title.
“We’re embracing it. It’s a great thing and we love it,” he said. “We had such a great season last year and we’re not going to run from it.
“Our job this year is to take it day by day, and we’re hoping to achieve our goal of the championship again.”
St. John’s Prep had an impressive hold on their offensive end throughout and used its depth to its advantage, which did not go unnoticed by Pynchon. His team has now scored a whopping 265 goals this spring.
“Nick Schibli played really well in the midfield position, Max Perault had a great heads-up play on his goal, and Jack Doherty did very well facing off,” said Pynchon.
The Eagles are excited to have a quick turnaround when they host Catholic Conference rival Catholic Memorial (9-9), the No. 17 seed, Saturday morning back at Glatz Field at 11 a.m.
“From top to bottom we have respect for everybody and every single team that comes through. We’re trying to learn every minute we have through practice, lifting, and in the game. We know we’re going to get their best game, and for us, it’s win or go home,” said Wilmot.