HATHRORNE — It didn’t take long for St. John’s Prep to get on the board in Wednesday’s season opener. And once they did, they kept adding to it.
Senior captain and defenseman Aidan Holland scored the first of his two goals on the power play at 1:51 of the opening period, and just over two minutes later Jimmy Ayers found the back of the net in a scrum in front of Masconomet goalie Chris Sacco. It was all Eagles from there as they skated to a 7-0 win at the Essex Sports Center.
The Eagles, wearing their sharp navy blue with white trim uniforms, were just too fast, two big, and too skilled for the Chieftains. They scored three times each in the first two periods and outshot the Chieftains, 44-11.
Sacco made some unbelievable stops, making 16 in the first 15 minutes. The other goal to get past him during that time was by Prep freshman J.R. Goldstein. T4
“We have a lot of veterans on the team and they didn’t get lost in the moment of opening night,” said Prep coach Kristian Hanson. “We used our skating to hem them in, and got two quick goals. .
“Holland picked up where he left off last season and had a number of chances. Our first line is dynamic, and really our top six forwards are interchangeable. We’ve added depth on defense, and although goalie Brian Cronin didn’t have to make any saves, he had a quick reaction on one of their best chances.”
Van Sicklin wasted no time making it 4-0 in the first minute of the second period, tipping in a slapshot by Jack Doherty. Ayers also assisted on the play. That was the first of three more goals in the middle period, with Doherty setting up junior wing Jake Vana.
Vana’s goal came right after Masco had a brief 5-on-3 man advantage, but couldn’t score. Left wing Ben Merrill had several nice rushes for the Chieftains from his left wing position on the first line with center Jack Mertz, and right wing Will Shannon.
Holland closed out the second period scoring, with captain Cole Blaeser assisting, and third line junior Johnny Tighe had the last goal early in the final period when Hanson went deep into his bench and put in sophomore goalie Luke Quinn.
“We were all really excited to get going and wanted to start off with a win, so it was good to get it,” said Holland. “We think we’ve got the fastest skating team in the state; our first line can fly. We really have four even lines, and our defense is stronger with the guys we’ve added.”
First-year Masconomet head coach Andrew Boepple, an assistant on the team for the last 10 years, knew his squad has things to work on.
“This was definitely a tough opener,” said Boepple. “They’re very fast and a physical team. We didn’t play the body and were trying to get a stick on the puck instead. They were able to go around us, which made they more dangerous.
“Sacco played well and made the first stop on ones he could see, but we’ve got to do a better job clearing pucks.”
Hanson knows he’s in for a much more difficult game on Saturday when the Eagles travel to Hingham for a 6 p.m. game. “It’s a difficult place to play, and we’ve got a target on our backs,” he said. “We’ll know a lot more what we’ve got to work on after that one.”
Masconomet will hit the road Saturday to meet Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead (4:30 p.m.) at Salem State.
St. John’s Prep 7, Masconomet 0
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
St. John’s Prep 3 3 1 7
Masconomet 0 0 0 0
First period — SJP Aidan Holland (Will Van Sicklin), ppg, 1:51; SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Ben McGilvray), 4:11; SJP J.R. Goldstein (McGilvray), 13:05.
Second period — SJP, Van Sicklin (Jack Doherty, Ayers), :40; SJP Jake Vana (Doherty), 7:33; SJP, Holland (Cole Blaeser), 13:56.
Third period: SJP Johnny Tighe (Holland), 1:28.
Saves: SJP , Brian Cronin 7, Luke Quinn 1; M, Chris Sacco 35.
