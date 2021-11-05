MARBLEHEAD -- When it was over Friday night, the Marblehead football team could admit to themselves that they definitely left two, potentially three really good scoring chances slip away in their Division 3 playoff opener against Norwood.
But the Magicians' defense was staunch throughout, which is why they're still unbeaten and moving on in the postseason.
Save for a long kickoff return that led to the Mustangs' lone score of the night, Marblehead more than held its ground defensively, shutting down the visitors time after time to take a 21-7 victory at Piper Field.
The top seeded Magicians (now 8-0) held Norwood to just six first downs the entire contest; on only one drive did the Mustangs move the chains more than once. Marblehead also held their foes to just 107 yards of total offense while holding a team to eight or fewer points for the fourth time this fall.
Head coach Jim Rudloff gave full credit to his players for putting in the work during the week, not only on the field but also on their own time, to study up on their opponent and be as ready as possible for this postseason clash.
"Our guys this week really looked at film, and not just the team in meetings," he said. "They were coming in the next day and asking questions (after watching film at home). I'm very proud of the way they prepared for this game. It's the best prepared we've ever been for a game ... and that's not from the coaching staff. The kids were the ones who really got themselves prepared."
There were individual heroes all over the Marblehead defense Friday night. Linebackers Connor Cronin and George Percy stepped in to fill holes, bring down ballcarriers in the gaps and chased down Norwood's dangerous 1-2 backfield punch of Subodh Dhakal and Bryan Metayer on sweeps to the outside. Defensive linemen Ben Segee, Ned Fitzgerald ("he had a terrific game" said Rudloff) and Charlie Pingree broke through the line several times to make key plays on third and fourth and short situations. James Galante, Craig Michalowski came up from the secondary to make huge hits, and Scott Campbell and Drew Annese both registered QB sacks.
"We've been very successful, but one thing we haven't been able to do is if a team got rolling on us, we'd almost let them get momentum (offensively)," said Rudloff. "Tonight (Norwood) got the first down at times, but the next set of downs we'd stop them. They never seemed to be first down, first down, first down."
Metayer, whom Rudloff said has "legit 4.5 speed", broke a 75-yard kickoff return down to the Marblehead 3-yard line midway through the second quarter, and Dhakal ran it into the end zone from two yards out. But that was the extent of Norwood's scoring.
Senior quarterback Josh Robertson threw for 199 yards and three scores while also rushing for a team-high 82 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to junior Shane Keough (17 yards in the first quarter, then a 4th-and-goal touchdown toss from the 6 in the third period) and fired an absolutely beautiful downfield pass on a line to Annese; the vertical went for 61 yards and six more points.
Two interceptions -- one when a receiver stopped his route short of the end zone, and another after James Doody appeared to make a long catch but it was ruled the defensive back came away with it -- kept two prime scoring chances away from the hosts. They also missed a 24-yard field goal attempt just before halftime, and penalties pushed them back on other advances deep into Norwood territory.
"That was ... interesting," said Rudloff. "It was ugly because of the penalties. We could've thrown for more touchdowns, but every time we tried to set something up we hurt ourselves with those penalties."
He also praised Norwood, who had to travel two hours through traffic to get to Marblehead just 45 minutes before kickoff, but got ready in 30 minutes and never complained about it once. "That team should be ranked No. 2. The (state's new) rating system, for them to be the No. 15 team, is egregious," said Rudloff. "They did a phenomenal job. I have a ton of respect for them."
The Magicians will again play at home next Friday in a rematch with Northeastern Conference rival Masconomet in Division 3's Elite Eight next weekend. The Magicians beat Masco on the road, 33-21, on Oct. 8, coming back from a 14-point halftime deficit to do so.
Marblehead 21, Norwood 7
Division 3 First Round
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Norwood (6-3);0;7;0;0;7
Marblehead (8-0);7;7;7;0;21
Scoring summary
M-Shane Keough 17 pass from Jason Robertson (Eli Feingold kick)
M-Drew Annese 61 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
N-Subodh Dhakal 2 run (Anthony Demora Morales kick)
M-Keough 6 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Norwood — Subodh Dhakal 18-61, Bryan Metayer 12-40, Joseph Steeves 2-(-12); Marblehead — Josh Robertson 12-86, Connor Cronin 12-62, George Percy 3-16, Eddie Johns 6-7.
PASSING: Norwood — Steeves 3-13-18-0-1; Marblehead — Robertson 10-17-199-3-2.
RECEIVING: Norwood — Justin Skehill 1-9, Igor Reis 2-9; Marblehead — Cronin 5-77, Annese 1-61, James Doody 1-28, Keough 2-23, Craig Michalowski 1-10.