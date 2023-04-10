IPSWICH — If Ipswich High's first couple weeks of the girls lacrosse campaign are any indication of what's to come this season, the Tigers are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Cape Ann League.
Led by a balanced offensive attack and some tremendous goaltending from senior captain Ashton Flather, Ipswich earned a 10-3 win over rival Hamilton-Wenham Monday. The impressive victory moves them to 4-0 on the year.
Ipswich got out to a 4-1 lead heading into halftime before turning it on early in the second half to build some momentum and cruise to the finish line from there.
"We're pretty happy; this is where we want to be," Ipswich head coach Allison Tivnan said of her team's strong start. "We're heading into spring break after this week, so we have one more game on Wednesday (against Lynnfield) and the hope is to take a 5-0 record into vacation. Then we have a lot of big games coming up after that, so we're excited."
Led by early goals from freshman Allie Wile (2) and junior Halle Greenleaf, the Tigers seized a 3-0 lead just over 10 minutes in. Hamilton-Wenham tightened the screws defensively from there, and it remained a three-goal game at the break in what was shaping to be a true defensive battle.
But early in the second half is when Ipswich made its move. Greenleaf, who led the offense throughout, rifled one home minutes into the stanza before Kayden Flather followed suit off a nice dish from Estelle Gromko.
A pair of individual penalties in succession forced the Generals (0-2) to play two-down for a short span, and the Tigers immediately capitalized. Thriving in transition as they did all afternoon, Lucy Winthrop put one in off a feed from Greenleaf to increase the lead to 7-1. Winthrop added another score moments later before Wile completed her hat trick to all but put the game out of reach at 9-1.
"I think we had trouble slowing them down," said Generals' first-year head coach Emily Leland. "They came out very intense; we wanted to come out with that same intensity and we just couldn't get there today. We tried moving some people around but just couldn't seem to make it work."
Following the graduation of All-Conference standout and electric goal scorer Haley Hamilton last spring, the Generals are looking for a number of newcomers to step up as the season rolls on. Leland plays multiple freshmen, including middie Evie Bernard (who scored twice on the day) as well as Laura Sobo, who had the other H-W goal.
The Generals had some other great scoring opportunities down the stretch, but Ipswich's Flather was there to thwart them. Whether it was in the run of play or off of a variety of free position attempts, Flather dominated between the pipes to the tune of 16 saves.
"I mean, Ashton is unbelievable," said Tivnan. "She is our game-changer. She's a second-year captain and just leads everything for them back there. She made some huge saves today and just her presence back there, you can hear her from the sidelines which is huge. She's incredible."
Greenleaf finished with four goals and three assists to lead Ipswich. Defensively, Ella Stein led a full-team effort in front of Flather. Hamilton-Wenham got some strong play from Avery Nistl and Maise Leland.