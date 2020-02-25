WOBURN — Structurally sound. Offensively opportunistic.
That's a formula for winning playoff hockey games, and it's a strategy that worked to perfection for Masconomet Regional Tuesday night.
The top seeded Chieftains got 18 saves from senior goaltender Tucker Hanson and goals from third liners Paul Nichols and Richie Guarino to take down Stoneham, 2-0, at O'Brien Rink in the first round of the Division 2 North state tournament.
"We did a great job as a team defensively," said senior captain Shawn Callahan, a defenseman who assisted on Nichols' second period tally. "Our forwards were coming back to backcheck and (Stoneham) wasn't able to get any odd-man rushes against us. I thought all six of us on D (including fellow captain Jack Corcoran, Matt Elliott, Trevor Currier, Matt McMillan and Jake Mair) did a great job keeping them to the outside and making sure Tucker was able to see any of their shots."
The Chieftains (now 17-3-1) surrendered just three third period shots while putting 10 on Stoneham netminder Mike DelTrecco over the final 15 minutes, doubling their lead in the process. They also matched the Spartans in the physicality department, which isn't a regular part of their game plan but was required on this night.
"Our energy just felt right," said Hanson, the senior captain and reigning Cape Ann League Player of the Year who like all of his teammates had a freshly shorn mullet haircut for the playoffs. "We were locked in tonight, and our message was to just keep building off of that good feeling."
Masconomet — which gained a measure of revenge over the Spartans after having suffered a 3-2 regular season loss against them — now advances to Friday's quarterfinals, where they'll meet No. 8 seed Boston Latin at the Chelmsford Forum at 5 p.m. The Wolfpack, a very deceiving 8-seed, crushed No. 9 Everett, 12-0, Tuesday night.
"We knew that Stoneham liked to launch pucks across the ice and that they're difficult to match lines with — their No. 6 (Will O'Brien) lined up on defense, then first line center, and so on," said Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson. "So the play for us was we wanted to keep the puck in front of us. Our defense did a really nice job in that regard; (Stoneham) wasn't able to break in alone on us and barely had any 2-on-1's, either. Even when they had a power play, we kept them to the exterior. Our guys worked so hard defensively."
A three-zone sequence that took a grand total of about 12 seconds resulted in the Chieftains' first goal early in the second period.
Stationed at the his own blue line, Stoneham's Kolby Horrigan poked the puck free from a Masconomet defender and was off to the races the other way. Callahan, the other Chieftains' D-man on the ice, turned on the jets and took off after Horrigan, catching him about 20 feet in front of the Masconomet net. In one fell swoop, he swatted the puck off of Horrigan's stick blade and gathered it himself.
Curling towards the far left corner behind Hanson, Callahan snapped the puck high off the glass to a streaking Nichols in the neutral zone. Gathering the puck with a full head of steam, he tore into the offensive zone down the left wing boards and uncorked a slapshot that found net over DelTrecco's glove hand.
"Did I know Paul was there? Absolutely not," chuckled Callahan. "I just wanted to throw it high off the glass so they couldn't get it back and come in on a 3-on-1 against us. When I looked up and saw Paul speeding towards their net, I thought, 'This is awesome.' He's a third liner for us who'd be a first or second line guy on many other teams; he's that talented."
Masconomet doubled its lead through persistence in the third period. Guarino had a point blank chance out front that DelTrecco stopped, but linemate Chris O'Grady got another quick shot off that caused a rebound. This time DelTrecco didn't miss when given the chance, roofing the biscuit high into the Spartans' cage with 9:21 to go.
"That goal was a result of a good cycle, then low shot, low shot, rebound goal," said Jackson. "We've been working on that in practice, so it was good to see it pay off."
Hanson (18 saves) wasn't tested often, but when he was — particularly in the game's first two minutes and late in the second — he was up to the task every time. He was also helped by Elliott, who dove along the ice to block a Spartans shot early in the second period when the net was momentarily uncovered.
"Huge props to Matt there," said Hanson.
Jackson admits that facing Boston Latin will now be his team's toughest test of the season.
"The speed and physicality will be pretty even. They've got some guys with real skill," he said. "It'll be tough to neutralize them. Hopefully we can grind them down, use three lines and our legs to our advantage."
Masconomet 2, Stoneham 0
Division 2 North first round
at O'Brien Rink, Woburn
Stoneham 0 0 0 — 0
Masconomet 0 1 1 — 2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: M, Paul Nichols (Shawn Callahan), 3:29.
Third period: M, Rich Guarino (Chris O'Grady, Jack Corcoran), 5:39.
Saves: M, Tucker Hanson 18; S, Mike DelTrecco 23.
Records: M, 17-3-1; S, 7-12-2.
