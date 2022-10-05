At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Eric Demers is very rarely the biggest guard on the floor. He’s not necessarily the fastest, quickest or most athletic player at his position, either.
But the former Gordon College basketball star boasts a high IQ for the game, can shoot the absolute lights out, and has consistently proven to be one of the hardest workers wherever he goes.
It’s that work ethic and specialist skill set that earned Demers 23 minutes per game for the Boston Celtics G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, last season. and it’s likely what prompted the squad to bring him back in 2022-23.
Demers spent the offseason in North Carolina working out and fine tuning his game. But he had no idea whether he’d return to the Celtics or if he’d have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.
And then, the call came.
“The Celtics held my rights, so it was sort of a waiting game to see if they were going to exercise those rights and bring me back,” said Demers, who spent the summer down south to be closer to his wife Lauren’s family.
“At the same time I was doing my due diligence with my agent, seeing what opportunities were out there. But (Maine) wanted to bring me back and I thought it was a good situation for me. So I’m heading back for another year.”
Climbing the ranks
Demers — who led the nation in scoring at over 32 points per game as a senior with Gordon in 2019-20 — learned a lot in his rookie season in the G-League. Not only was he given the opportunity to play meaningful minutes (averaging 8.1 points while shooting 36 percent from deep), but he got a real taste of what professional level hoops looks like.
The pace of play, the physicality, the overall talent level — everything he was thrown into helped him evolve as a basketball player in more ways than one.
“It was a great experience, a growing opportunity for me,” he said. “I had a slow start adjusting to the NBA-style game and playing against these types of players, but I really finished the year strong shooting the ball and found a role with the team. I hope to start where I left off and continue to trend in the right direction.”
Two guys Demers says were instrumental in his continued development on and off the floor last season? That would be current Dallas Mavericks swingman Theo Pinson and current Celtics’ sharpshooter Sam Hauser. Both spent time with Maine last season before being called up to the NBA, and Demers did everything he could to soak in as much knowledge as possible from them.
“I really learned a lot from Theo, watching how he impacts the game on and off the court,” said Demers. “He was definitely a great mentor and someone to learn from, especially coming from Gordon where I was impacting the game by scoring the ball. I saw how he impacted it with his personality and being a great teammate.
“Same with Sam Hauser,” he continued. “Sam’s a good friend of mine and plays a similar position to me. He taught me how to be successful and get where you dream of being or where my aspirations are.”
Preparing his body and mind
In preparation for Year 2 in Portland, Demers spent time training at Duke University and competed in 3-on-3s with USA Basketball for a few weeks this summer. Yes, he continued to get up plenty of shots, but spent a lot of time making sure he was better prepared to impact the game in other ways, too.
“I’m not the most athletic or fastest guy out there, so it’s all about understanding our scouting reports,” said Demers. “What defenses and pick-and-roll coverages we’re in, keeping (the opponent) on certain sides of the court ... and I’m definitely sought out on the defensive end, too. Guys try to get me switched on to them I’m aware of that and it’ll happen again this year.
“But I’m up for the challenge, and it feels good when they turn it over or I get a stop. So just continuing to grow as a role player at this high of a level and learning how to impact winning outside of just scoring, that’s important.”
He also realizes that playing as long as he can means keeping his body healthy. That meant a lot of different treatments, soft tissue work, and making sure he’s in the best possible shape when the season begins with training camp on Oct. 24.
The Maine Celtics open the season at home against the Westchester Knicks on Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m.
