If this is how Eric DePiero is going to pitch in the city of Worcester, then WPI is getting a heck of an arm.
The recent Beverly High graduate, who will be playing baseball at Worcester Polytechnic Institute starting this fall, tossed a complete game shutout at Holy Cross' Fitton Field Thursday, lifting the Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion team to a 1-0 win over Hamburg, New York.
Now 2-0 in Northeast Regional play and winners of seven straight playoff games overall, Post 331 is two wins away from a Legion World Series berth. They'll face the winner of Thursday's late game between Shrewsbury and Windsor Locks, Connecticut Friday night at approximately 7 p.m.
DePiero worked around a leadoff single and stranded the tying run in scoring position to polish off Thursday's razor-thin win. In going the distance, he scattered four hits and didn't walk a batter while working around a pair of errors.
He only fanned one, with Beverly/Salem playing very good defense behind him; shortstop Nick McIntyre made four assists and center fielder Tyler Petrosino tracked down six fly balls as DePiero stayed on top of New York's hitters all night.
Offensively, Beverly/Salem broke through in the second inning when catcher Matt Ploszay was hit by a pitch. He was awarded second base due to interference, took third on a wild pitch and scored the game's only run on a Brennan Frost RBI single.
Beverly/Salem outhit the New Yorkers, 5-4, with third baseman Lee Pacheco coming up with two of those hits.
Ploszay and McIntyre had the others in addition to Frost's RBI knock.