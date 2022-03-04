ARLINGTON — Coming into the Division 1 girls hockey playoffs Round of 32 as the 31st seed, the Marblehead knew it would have to play a perfect game to upset once beaten Arlington Friday night at Ed Burns Arena.
The Lady Headers played very well, but the second seeded Spy Ponders were relentless putting pressure on goalie Lily Francouer all night on their way to a 4-1 win and a home date with Peabody next Wednesday in the Round of 16.
For Marblehead coach Brittany Smith, whose team finished up at 8-13, it was a tough to end the season with a loss despite playing a solid game against a quality opponent.
“We didn’t get that perfect game. We’re disappointed certainly," she said. "We played well but we came up short. We had some chances, some opportunities, some power plays, (but) we didn't capitalize on them — and we had to.”
The Spy Ponders (19-1-1) put pressure on the Headers' backline immediately, but didn’t get on the scoresheet until Middlesex League MVP Julie Krepelka got a pass across the slot from Gabriella Russo and slid it by Francouer’s stick side. Madeline Krepelka also picked up an assist as Arlington took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
Marblehead was outshot 14-3 after 15 minutes, but was only down by one.
Arlington scored twice in the second to go up 3-0 before Marblehead finally pushed one by goalie Elise Rodd. Sophomore Ava Schultz, a student from Hamilton-Wenham, scored a beauty with just over three minutes left in the second period after being set up by Lara Dolan and Riley Campbell. She found some space just under the crossbar on Rodd’s stick side for her goal.
Schultz said she was glad her team was rewarded for trying to get some pressure on in the Arlington end, and she picked a nice time for her first goal of the season.
“I was kind of staying up high in the slot and the puck came loose to me, and I was able to fire it high into the net,” Schultz said. “I was able to come through the middle and take a wrist shot that found the top of the net. I was glad I could give the team a lift.”
Trailing 3-1 in the third period, Marblehead’s Elsa Wood was tackled in front of Rood and was awarded a penalty shot. Wood gathered the puck at center ice and came at Rodd with a good head of steam, deked and shot, but Rodd smothered it.
Arlington tacked on a power play goal late in the third to ice the contest.
Spy Ponders head coach Jeff Mead said his team got all they could handle from the Lady Headers.
“They’re a good team (and) really played us tough. They score on that penalty shot, it’s a one-goal game,” Mead said. “All the credit to them coming in as an underdog; they made us work for everything. They’re young (losing only three seniors); they’ve got a bright future.”
Smith praised her team's three outgoing seniors: captains Elle Seller, Hadley Wales and Jane Whitten. "They were great leaders for us, after the Covid year to battling back this year to make the tournament, my hats off to them," she said. "We're going to miss them.”
Arlington 4, Marblehead 1
Division 1 playoffs first round
at Ed Burns Arena, Arlington
Marblehead;0;1;0;1
Arlington;1;2;1;4
First period: A, Julie Krepelka (Madeline Krepelka, Gabriella Russo), 9:09.
Second period: A, Kelsey Patridge (Libby Corsetti, Molly Conely), :28; A, Corsetti (Devin Norman), 2:05; M, Ava Schultz (Lara Dolan, Riley Campbell), 11:58.
Third period: A, M. Krepelka (Norman, Russo), 12:02.
Saves: M, Lily Francouer 31; A, Elise Rodd 9.
Records: M, 8-13-0; A, 19-1-1.