Despite Otterbein's heroics, Marblehead field hockey knocks off Beverly 

BEVERLY — Standing seven yards away from the goaltender who had stopped virtually everything Marblehead had thrown at her Thursday afternoon, the Magicians' Anastasiya Ziaziulia waited patiently for the official's whistle.
One she heard it, Ziaziulia lofted a shot towards the left corner of the Beverly goal, just before Panther goalkeeper Julia Otterbein could flash out her left leg to make a pad save.
That penalty stroke, coming early in the fourth quarter, was the margin of victory for Marblehead, which captured its season opener with a 2-1 triumph over the Orange-and-Black on the turf at Frank Forti Field.
Otterbein, a senior captain for Beverly, was spectacular in stopping 21 shots from near-constant pressure by the Magicians. She aggressively came out of her net to challenge shooters and cut down angles at every opportunity. But when a penalty stroke was called, forcing Otterbein to remain still on the goal line until the shot was taken, Ziaziulia was able to sneak one past her.
"We've been practicing penalty strokes for the last five days, having a funny feeling that it might come down to one against this goalie," said long-time Marblehead coach Linda Collins. "One of my assistants, Ally Daly, was a goalie at Salve Regina University, and she's been working not only with our goalies on penalty strokes, but also our forwards on looking for angles and how to beat goalies.
"(Otterbein) had 21 saves? Wow. She did an unbelievable job. We knew she'd come out (of her net), so we had been practicing some different plays in front to try and get around her. But she was moving better than she's ever moved."
Beverly head coach Trish Murphy acknowledged that the Panthers rely heavily on Otterbein not only because of her experience at the varsity level, but due to her confidence and ability to break up offensive chances before they turn dicey.
"But a stroke is different. As a goalie, you just have to pick where you think the shot will go, and hope it does go there," said Murphy. "It's from a short distance and is very quick. Unfortunately, it went in Marblehead's favor this time."
The Panthers (now 0-2) weren't able to get much going offensively because of the never-ending pressure applied by the visitors. But the one time they were able to sustain some momentum in the Magicians' end of the field, they connected as sophomore Kyla Perron buried a feed from Jamie DuPont out front into the left corner of the cage late in the third quarter.
"After being shut out in our opener (3-0 at Swampscott on Monday), it was important for us to come out today and, even if we did get scored on first, to be able to react and not lose sight of the fact that it's only one goal," said Murphy. "That was a nice sequence offensively and good to see Kyla knock that one home. We played a full 60 minutes; I'm proud of our effort."
Marblehead had taken a 1-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Otterbein came out of her net to make a kick save, but the rebound bounced around the goal mouth and wound up on the stick of Cannan Whittier, and the Magicians' senior captain and midfielder knocked it home.
"We generally practice a lot of 6-vs.-6 in the second half of a season, so this was nothing new to them," Collins said of her team playing the new 7-on-7 format for the first time in a game. "We initiated some plays, such as dropping the ball into the circle for shots, and we were staying patient and didn't overcommit.
Collins was pleased with the play of both Whittier and Ziaziulia in the midfield, as well as junior forward Jane O'Neil and senior captains Tess Keaney, Mae Colwell and Madi Monahan, all of whom are also forwards. The Magicians will play their home opener next Thursday against Gloucester (4 p.m.).
Junior midfielder Jamie DuPont and Perron both were standouts at midfield for the Panthers, who also got a fine performance from sophomore forward Noelle McLane. Captain Anne Curtin and and fellow senior Sydney Ruggieri were staples on offense for Beverly, which is off until next Saturday when it hosts Danvers (10 a.m.).