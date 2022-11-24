MARBLEHEAD — Both the Marblehead and Swampscott football teams had chips on their shoulders this Thanksgiving Day after getting eliminated from repeating as Super Bowl champions earlier this month.
The Magicians' chips were a little larger than the Big Blue’s, however, and they used them to wallop Swampscott, 48-7, Thursday morning at Piper Field.
The Magicians, who won their 10th straight contest against the Big Blue, got three touchdowns from junior receiver Chris Dewitt. One came on a pass from quarterback Miles O’Neill, another on a 37-yard interception return, and the final one coming late in the fourth quarter as he pounced on Swampscott fumble in the end zone to put an exclamation point on his team's 39-point holiday win.
“To close the season with a win like that is great for the team, great for the seniors. We all worked really hard to get to this point,” Dewitt said.
“The defense got at it today, the offense got at it today, everybody was doing their part," added DeWitt. "It was great, a great win. It is always good to beat Swampscott.”
O’Neill, the junior signal caller, opened the scoring for Marblehead (9-2) in the first quarter on a 4-yard run. He also hit Shane Keough and Zander Danforth for two more scores later in the contest.
It was a very good day on both sides of the ball, according to Magicians coach Jim Rudloff.
“I think the kids were ready to play. Certainly we came out with good energy ... sometimes we come out overly so, overly aggressive, but we did very well today,” said Rudloff. “We got things going right away, and we were strong on both sides of the ball.”
The Big Blue (3-8), who lost starting quarterback Zack Ryan to an injury on the Dewitt pick-6, got an 8-yard touchdown pass from freshman Jack Spear to Elijah Burns in the third quarter. But it was too little too late, with the Magicians up 41-7 after that score.
It was a tough week for sure on the Big Blue side, with Thursday’s loss and the loss earlier in the week of 97-year-old Swampscott superfan Myron Stone.
“We knew what we were up against. They’re a very good team on both sides of the ball. You can’t make mistakes against that team and hope to win,” Big Blue coach Bob Serino said.
“Our kids fought hard; they did a good job. It was tough, a tough week. The loss of (Stone), we were with him Monday night, he emailed me about the game Tuesday and I think he passed Tuesday afternoon. It was tough.”
For the winners, Rudloff said beating the Big Blue certainly helps with some bad taste in his team's mouths after their Division 3 playoff quarterfinal loss to Milton two weeks ago.
“We went out with a win. It doesn’t erase the Milton game, but it helps," he said.
Rudloff said that three of his squad's big guns — Zander Danforth with a broken collarbone, Connor Cronin with a torn meniscus and Shane Keough with a torn ACL — competed hard on every play in every game this fall despite their injuries, and are due for some medical attention in the near future.
Marblehead 48, Swampscott 7
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Swampscott (3-8);0;0;7;0;7
Marblehead (9-2);6;14;21;7;0
Scoring summary
M- Miles O’Neill 6 rush (kick failed)
M- O’Neill 5 pass to Christian Dewitt (Greg Motorny kick)
M- O’Neill 42 pass to Shane Keough (Motorny kick)
M- O’Neill 26 pass to Zander Danforth (Motorny kick)
M- Dewitt 37 yard interception return (Motorny kick)
M-Connor Cronin 1 rush (Motorny kick)
S- Jack Spear 8 pass to Elijah Burns (kick)
M- Dewitt recovered fumble in Swampscott end zone (Motorny kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Jason Codispoti 6-39, Zack Ryan 2-5, Harry Beauttler 7-32; Marblehead — Ryan Commoss 1-7, Cronin 7-58, O’Neill 4-20, Eddie Johns 13-70.
PASSING: Swampscott — Zack Ryan 20-32-106-0-1, Jack Spear 3-7-72-1-0; Marblehead — Miles O’Neill 14-18-205-3-0.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Harry Beuttler 1-3, Elijah Burns 6-122, Codispoti 6-37, Chris Ferragamo 5-43; Marblehead — Cronin 3-91, Ryan Commos 1-7, Dewitt 1-5, Keough 1-42, Danforth 2-60.