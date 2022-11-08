DANVERS — The Revenge Tour, says Kristen McCarthy, now starts for real for her Danvers High field hockey team.
For the second straight year, the Falcons have reached the Division 2 state playoff quarterfinals. They did so after an early goal by Shea DiGilio goal Tuesday night turned out to be all that they'd need in a 1-0 second round triumph over Somerset-Berkley at chilly Deering Stadium.
In moving on to the quarterfinals, the Blue-and-White now await the winner of Wednesday's bout between third seeded Reading and No. 11 Oliver Ames. A Reading win means the Falcons would travel down Route 128 to play them; an Oliver Ames upset would have Danvers hosting the contest.
Wherever their next game is, the Falcons' will have their motivational reminder with them: a long sleeve grey T-shirt that McCarthy's boyfriend, James Sullivan, purchased at last year's state finals with the names of all the schools, their players and coaches who participated in the Final Four in 2021.
"It was good for us to see that," said DiGilio, one of the Falcons who also went to last year's finals. "It served as a reminder to us of what we had to do to get there this season, how we had to push ourselves to be better."
McCarthy, who brought the T-shirt out for the playoffs and puts it on her team's bench during the actual games, said it's served as incentive for her sixth-seeded Falcons (now 15-2-3) through their first two postseason contests.
"If we can win our next game and reach the Final Four, I've got a good plan for it," McCarthy said about the T-shirt before adding with a smile, "but I don't want to say it just yet."
Junior goalie Megan McGinnity had seven saves for the Falcons to pick up her seventh shutout of the season. Her best save came with about 11 minutes to play when Somerset=Berkley's Karissa Albin split a pair of DHS defenders and broke in on McGinnity, but she calmly kicked the shot wide. McGinnity also smartly cleared the ball wide at times to alleviate any pressure in the defensive zone.
DiGilio's goal, her fourth of the season, came just under eight minutes into the contest. Fellow senior Emma Wilichoski sent a pass from the top of the circle towards the Somerset-Berkley net that DiGilio got her stick on and tipped past Raiders' goaltender Jordan Theriault (10 saves).
"I reached my stick out and (the ball) went right off of it. I think their goalie might've done down too soon," said DiGilio.
"We did that exact same drill (Monday) where someone sends a shot in and we tip in. It's about trying to catch the goalie off guard and touch the ball before she can touch it."
The tally was important, said McCarthy, because her squad "went back on our heels for a few quarters" as the visiting Raiders (16-3-1) displayed strong defensive stickwork. That didn't stop the Falcons from creating offensive chances; just finishing them.
Captains Sadie Papamechail on defense and Katherine Purcell up front, as well as juniors Abby Sher and Bobbi Serino, also turned in strong performances for Danvers, which held a 9-3 edge in corners.