PEABODY — Swampscott's gifted junior middy Sophie Digrande didn't convert on her first golden chance at the go-ahead goal Thursday afternoon at Peabody.
When she got another chance a few minutes later, there was no way she wasn't putting it home.
Digrande took what was more or less a free kick from 18 yards out and deposited it into the top right corner in the 72nd minute of the Northeastern Conference clash with the host Tanners. Her winner produced a 2-1 decision on Coley Lee Field that was the first win of the year for the Big Blue (1-1-1).
"Not having a wall there almost makes it harder because your own teammates can distract you," said Swampscott coach Ken Leeder. "Sophie's coming back from an injury (last year) and it's going to take her a minute to get fully there, but she's looked great and is getting better all the time. She's moving and she's getting herself into the game."
The Tanners (1-1) broke a scoreless tie on Hailee Lomasney's third quarter goal but seemed to tire after that. Swampscott got even in Mia Schena's goal before the end of the quarter and totally controlled the fourth, aided by Peabody's tendency to make forbidden contact that led to either turnovers in the offensive end or easy looks like the one that produced Digrande's winner.
"We can't be fouling that close to our goalie and we can't give up offensive territory by fouling," Tanner coach Dennis Desroches said. "You've got to give credit to Swampscott because after our goal, they lit up and took it to us."
Laine Foutes and Grace Hudson were among the ace defenders in front of Big Blue keeper Lily Gosselin (six saves). Most impressively, Swampscott didn't allow a single shot on net in the fourth quarter.
"Our back line has been great," said Leeder. "I was glad to see us close out the game the right way. We didn't make mistakes, we didn't try and do too much. We killed the clock and got the win."
It was a back-and-forth game for in the scoreless first half and Lomasney, who will be playing college lacrosse at UMass Lowell, pounced on a pass Bridget O'Connell left for her to open the scoring in the 47th.
"It was a nice weak side run and finish by Hailee, who's been a great outside mid for us," said Desroches. "That might have been her first varsity goal."
A defensive breakdown by the Tanners gave Swampscott's K.K. Kearney enough room to pass it across to an open Schena for the equalizer at the 58-minute mark. Falling behind seemed to ignite the attack for the Big Blue, which also got a nice boost from Aislinn Mccarran.
"Peabody has a way of bottling you up until you make a mistake. Their goal came from how hard they worked and after that, we finally matched their effort," said Leeder. "They rattled us but we learned if we play physical, win the ball and then play it to our feet we can play with anybody."
Keeper Emma Bloom had a strong game for the Tanners with 10 saves, including eight in the second half and several that saw her leap nearly above the crossbar to snag loose balls. Defender Jordyn Collins also had a strong all-around game.