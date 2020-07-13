DiLisio, Francoeur among those vying for 112th Mass. Amateur Championship

Is there any golf tournament locally quite as demanding as the annual Massachusetts Amateur Championship?
The short answer is no, probably not.
The five-day tournament kicks off for the 112th time on Monday at The Kittansett Club and nearby Bay Club at Mattapoisett. It calls for two days of stroke play before the field is cut down to the top 32 golfers. Competitors who advance then need to survive two more one-on-one 18-hole bouts, with the final two playes duking it out in a 36-hole championship match Friday.
The field is again stacked with some of the top amateur golfers in the Commonwealth ranging from age 14 to 66. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday at both host clubs.
This year's host sites will only make things more difficult as the seaside location at Kittansett — which was recently named one of the Top 100 courses in the U.S. — can bring consistent wind gusts coupled with tough pin placements.
"It really is a special and unique venue that's gone through a lot of changes and course restorations in the last couple of years alone," Mass. Golf Executive Director and CEO Jesse Menanchem said of Kittansett. "It's a true championship test and, given the location, the wind is certainly a big factor that can change from morning to afternoon. So that's going to make things really exciting."
In the midst of a lot of unknowns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this summer's marquee event will look a bit different than in year's past. Notable adjustments include limiting the on site personnel/competitors to 100 individuals on any given day — having two different courses for stroke play will allow Mass. Golf to follow that protocol — as well as the prohibition of all spectators.
In addition, players will not be permitted to use a caddie for each of the two stroke play rounds, but will be allowed to have someone on their bag for match play. That particular regulation is certainly an adjustment that will affect some much more than others.
"I'm used to walking, so I'm not too concerned. I'd say it's a disadvantage to the older players who would benefit more from a caddie," said Chris Francoeur, a former St. John's Prep standout who advanced to match play in last year's event. Francoeur will be back in the fold this week and hopes to ride his recent successes to victory.
The one thing he's admittedly concerned about? The wind.
"I haven't played either of the courses, but I have heard people talk about them," added Francoeur, who just wrapped up a one-under par performance at the Providence Open. "I'm just excited to see it because I've heard it's a sweet place."
Another familiar competitor and fellow St. John's Prep graduate, Nick Maccario, is eager to play Kittansett for the second time this season. The 28-year-old teed it up there last month with reigning Mass. Amateur champion Steven DiLisio of Swampscott.
"It was great and there was no wind when we played," said Maccario. "It's a pretty flat course, so it was good to see how it would play normally without winds. But you never know what you're going to get there.
"Honestly, just playing and seeing the guys will be awesome," he added. "It's nice being able to practice, but it's better to get out and enjoy the courses and get some juices flowing."
Like Francoeur, Maccario is no stranger to the grueling championship proper. He reached the round of 16 last year and advanced to final eight back in 2017.
Meanwhile, DiLisio is ready to defend his crown and isn't taking anything for granted.
"I'm just excited to compete," said the Duke University linksman. "It's been a weird spring as far as preparation goes, but my game feels good and I'm ready to go. I know there may be a little more attention this time around, but there's a ton of good players in the field and the courses are pretty sweet, so I'm just focused on the golf course I'm playing and getting after it."
Among the other locals vying for this year's cup are Marblehead's Brendan Locke II, Boxford's Frank Vana Jr. (a two-time winner), Swampscott's Aidan and Christian Emmerich, and former St. John's Prep star Nick McLaughlin (a winner in 2015).
While DiLisio is an early favorite to repeat as champion, it's the type of tournament that truly is any golfer's to win.
"It's a big relief to kick of the championship season for Mass. golf because truthfully, we weren't all that optimistic that it would be on the calendar this year," said Menanchem. "But we persevered and timing checked out in the right way. It should be a great week of golf."
