It was not the most auspicious debut on the Korn Ferry Tour for Swampscott’s Steven DiLisio Friday, but he gladly will notch it up to experience after shooting 72-77-149 at the $750,000 LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
The Salem Country Club member and former Duke University player had gotten the day off to a spectacular start by completing his suspended first round (due to darkness) with birdies on his final two holes early in the morning to return a one-over-par 72.
Unfortunately, the 2019 Massachusetts Amateur champion was unable to continue his fine play when he started his second round. His six-over 77 left him 13 shots below the -6 cutoff number.
The second round went better for Salem-born Rob Oppenheim, who tacked on a 69 to his first round 66 to place him at seven-under 135, safely above the cut, this following his T-5 finish last week in Columbia.
Andover native Evan Harmeling, the other local in the field missed the cut at three-under 139.