PEABODY — On the road to hockey glory there are passengers and drivers. Just about every skater for Peabody's girls squad had their hands on the wheel and skate on the gas on Saturday afternoon.
The Tanners took care of Northeastern League rival Masconomet, 6-0, at McVann-O'Keefe Rink. Junior center Jenna DiNapoli was the primary driver of an outstanding game for her line, netting two goals and assisting on two others.
"J.D.'s a leader and she's come into her own these last few games. She's fantastic in all three zones," Peabody coach Michelle Roach said. "She's an impact player even when she's not on the scoresheet."
In winning their third straight, Peabody moved to 7-2-1 and used dominant special teams to hold off the Chieftains (3-7). The Tanners cashed in on three power play chances, got an opportunistic shorthanded backhand goal from DiNapoli in the middle period and held Masco 0-for-4 with relentless penalty killing led by DiNapoli and freshman Ava Buckley, who Roach noted "causes a lot of chaos on those PK's."
"The penalties definitely hurt us. Five-on-five, it's a two goal game," Masco coach Ryan Sugar said. "We didn't do enough offensively, though. We didn't get enough pucks to the net and even when we did, we weren't able to get to any rebounds."
Senior captain Audrey Buckley made 15 saves to earn her first shutout of the year for Peabody while fellow captain Catherine Sweeney made a great stick lift when Masco's Bella Campbell had a scoring chance in the second. Freshman Leah Buckley also had a great outing on defense for the Tanners.
Junior Hannah Gromko, the line-driver on the second unit, netted a power play goal in the first for the game-winner. DiNapoli connected on the power play later in the frame and her linemate, freshman Sarah Powers, scored her team's first even strength goal for a 4-0 edge after two.
With four points on two goals and two assists, Powers scored both of Peabody's even strength tallies. She stick handled through traffic and got the puck through the wickets for her seventh of the year with 3:44 to play in an impressive display of skill.
Masconomet goalie MacKenzie Cronin stopped 21 shots on the day, a season high for the sophomore.
"She made some huge saves," Sugar said. "That was definitely one of her best games of the season."
Freshman Maddie Kenny used her speed to create a shorthanded chance that was saved by Buckley for one of Masco's better scoring bids. Seventh grader Tara Thompson had a strong game on defense for Masco, as did freshman Eliza Shannon.
Catie Kampersal, who had a goal and an assist, finished up the scoring late in the third with a blast from the side of the cage on the power play.
"It's good to see the power play connecting because we've been working on that a lot in practice," said Roach. "We played a complete game today. Things are starting to click up front and I was very happy with the decision making from our defensemen."
Peabody 6, Masconomet 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Masconomet;0;0;0;0
Peabody;2;2;2;6
Scoring summary
First period: P, Hannah Gromko (Jenna DiNapoli, Catie Kampersal), ppg, 7:54; P, DiNapoli (Sarah Powers), ppg, 13:52.
Second period: P, DiNapoli (un), shg, 1:31; P, Powers (DiNapoli), 9:59.
Third period: P, Powers (H. Gromko), 11:16; P, Kampersal (Catherine Sweeney, Powers), ppg, 12:16.
Saves: M, Mackenzie Cronin 21; P, Audrey Buckley, 15.
Records: M, 3-7-0; P, 7-2-1.