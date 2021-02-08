MIDDLETON — The chance that Christian Dirks had waited almost four seasons for finally came to fruition Monday afternoon.
By the time the 18-year-old senior defenseman from Danvers had skated off the ice following his team's first win of the season, a 4-2 takedown of Catholic Conference rival BC High, his St. John's Prep teammates were all cheering wildly for him as part of the its annual post-victory ritual.
"The work never ended for me; it only got harder as I kept working my way up," said Dirks, who received the Eagles' Hines Helmet as its Player of the Game. His overall body of work was strong on the Prep blueline, but it was two blocked shots in particular with his club up by a goal and BC High on the power play that earned him raves from the coaching staff. "It's great to be able to contribute to a win like this, especially with all the great players around you.
"I know what my role is," continued Dirks. "I'm a strong kid and know how to play my game. I'm not the most offensively skilled guy on the team or have the best hands, so my job is to move pucks up to my teammates, play smart and disciplined. Those are my top priorities."
After three ties over its first four games of this shortened COVID-19 influenced hockey season, the Eagles (now 1-1-3) procured their first triumph of the 2021 season by doing many of the little things right: blocking shots, clogging lanes and taking the body on defense; driving the net, cashing in on rebounds and playing well with the lead when they had it in the late stages.
The hosts scored three times in the second of two 22-minute and 30-second periods, holding leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before captain Jake DiNapoli's empty netter, just as he was coming out of the penalty box, with 1:06 to go stamped the win for St. John's.
"It's a real nice win for us," said head coach Kristian Hanson, whose team last defeated BC High during the regular season three years ago (although they did beat them in last year's Super 8 playoffs). "I was a sign of maturity for us, no question. A week ago (against Malden Catholic) we had a 2-1 lead with a minute to go and their goalie pulled and gave up the tying goal. This time, we're up 3-2 in the same situation, but we were more focused on the defensive end, didn't panic and weren't overly aggressive. As a result, we got the result we were hoping for.
"Those are signs that they're starting to accept their roles and understand their responsibilities," Hanson added. "They're competing and learning what it means to win games at this level."
The Eagles had four key shot blocks in the final two minutes, when BC High was on the power play. Dirks sacrificed himself to stop two of them, while fellow defenseman Theo Vetere and forward Pierce Blaeser also dropped to the ice to prevent pucks from getting through to goaltender Cam Smith (27 saves). Penalty killers who played big roles included Drew Fietze, Jimmy Ayers, and Cole and Pierce Blaeser.
Dirks, as well as junior forward Ben McGilvray and freshman left wing Johnny Tighe (on a line together with Sean O'Brian), were also playing their first varsity games and drew praise from Hanson. So did the team's line of freshmen Christian Rosa in the middle and Jake Vana on the right side along with Cole Blaeser on the left; they were the Eagles' most cohesive unit on this day and, said Hanson, "have probably been our most consistent trio all season."
Rosa got the Eagles on the scoreboard in the first of the two periods with a power play tip out front of Zack Raposa's blast, putting it over the right shoulder of BC High netminder Ray Carabin (30 saves). In the second period, Ayers — recently promoted to second line center — went hard after a loose puck out front and jammed it home, giving SJP a 2-0 lead.
At the tail end of a back-to-back power play, BC High's Brian Bulger scored his second goal of the day on a one-timer from the slot, tying the game. But Prep senior winger Owen Atkinson gave his team the lead for good with a little over seven minutes to go, poking home the loose disc following a scramble out front. DiNapoli's empty netter then iced it.
This was the first of a 5-games-in-8-days stretch for St. John's Prep, which plays at Catholic Memorial Wednesday before returning to the Essex Sports Center to host the Knights Friday afternoon in the annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game.
St. John's Prep 4, BC High 2
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
BC High 1 1 — 2
St. John's Prep 1 3 — 4
First period: BCH, Brian Bulger (Nick Martin), 4:28; SJP, Christian Rosa (Zack Raposa, Theo Vetere), ppg, 14:03.
Second period: SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Zach McKenelley, Owen Atkinson), 1:07; BCH, Bulger (Paul Terry, Declan Joyce), ppg, 6:32; SJP, Atkinson (McKenelley, Ayers), 15:19; SJP, Jake DiNapoli (Pierce Blaeser), eng, 21:24.
Saves: BCH, Ray Carabin 30; SJP, Cam Smith 27.
Records: SJP, 1-1-3; BCH, 3-3-0.