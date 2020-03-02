MARBLEHEAD — A long layoff followed up with a bye is not necessarily a good thing when it comes to tournament time. Marblehead found that out the hard way.
The No. 2 seed in Division 2 North was coming off a 21-day layoff while No. 7 North Reading had a playoff win under its belt and knocked off the Magicians on their home court, 45-30, at Marblehead Field House.
“No excuses. I have to come up with a better game plan,” said Marblehead coach Paul Moran after his team suffered only their fourth loss of the season. “I put this on myself; I got embarrassed by a much better coach in Bob Romeo.”
Marblehead’s only lead in the game came on Emily Clough’s layup in the opening minute. Clough led all scorers with 12 points, but the Hornets played tough, aggressive defense which didn’t allow many uncontested layups for the tall center. Couple that with turnovers when they tried to get the ball inside to her, and Marblehead’s game plan was thrown off.
“She’s an automatic two points just about any time she gets the ball,” said Romeo about Clough. “I have to credit sophomore Nasha Arnold for doing a great job on her, and when she needed a blow we put another sophomore Riley Cullen in. They both played tough defense.”
Marblehead relied on Clough, but the only other player in double digits was Leila Walton with 10 points. North Reading senior guard Kiley McCarthy drained a 3-pointer and Lauren Sullivan scored four of her 11 points in the first quarter, and North Reading was off and running with a 10-6 lead.
The best quarter for Marblehead was the second when they outscored the visitors 10-6 to tie the game at 16-16 at the half. Annika Haley nailed a long shot and followed it up with a layup right before halftime to knot it up. After being outplayed in the first eight minutes it appeared they had found their rhythm, but it was all North Reading in the second half, outscoring the home team, 39-14.
“We had our tempo in the first half, but Marblehead got right back in it before halftime. The speech at intermission was about needing to get that tempo back,” said Romeo. “We got it going better in the second half. This team has battled all season, and we’ve had our share of adversity, but they keep going.
“Marblehead was bigger than us, and we’re going to face another team (Newburyport) in the semifinal with a girl just as big and as good.”
One area where the game was won was on the glass with North Reading controlling it at both ends, especially the offensive boards where they often scored off rebounds.
Sarah Gerber hit a jumper to open the second half and put North Reading ahead for good. Three Hornets including Gerber had 11 points. Alli Grasso, who hit three treys, and Lauren Sullivan also had 11.
Clough had all of her team’s eight points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Hornets from building up an eight-point lead heading into the last quarter. They scored the first 13 points to go up by 20 before Marblehead’s first points came with 2:30 remaining when Walton had the last three buckets.
“They beat us; it was a good night for them, and not a good night for us,” said Moran. “It will take a few days to put this one in perspective. One thing we have to do is find ways to get kids playing a little more, but I have not complaints with this group. They’ve been great all season. My thoughts are with that family that suffered the tragedy the other night (a North Reading player’s grandmother suffered a medical emergency before the game and passed away).”
North Reading 45, Marblehead 30
Division 2 North Quarterfinal
at Marblehead Field House
North Reading: McCarthy 2-0-5; Demetri 0-0-0; Grasso 4-0-11; Sullivan 5-0-11; Slattery 0-0-0; Arnold 2-3-7; Gerber 4-3-11; Imbriano 0-0-0; M. Cullen 0-0-0; R. Cullen 0-0-0 Totals: 17-6-45
Marblehead: Walton 4-2-10; Haley 2-0-5; Gillett 0-0-0; Camille Comstock 0-0-0; Cronin 0-0-0; Candelaria 0-0-0; -Thompson 0-0-0-; Lowy 0-1-1; Catherine Comstock 0-0-0; Clough 6-0-12; Cianchi 1-0-2 Totals: 13-3-30
Halftime: Tied, 16-16
3-Pointers; NR, Grasso (3), McCarthy, Sullivan; MH, Haley
Records: NR, 14-8; MH, 17-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.