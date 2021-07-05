District 15, 16 Majors tourneys kicking into high gear

The recent run of unplayable and the July 4 holiday backed up the District 15 Majors Little League tournament with the final round of pool play now taking place on Tuesday.
Eight of the nine teams contending for the District 15 pennant will be in action with the Final Four set to commence later this week. In Pool A, unbeaten Manchester Essex will be looking to go to 4-0 in pool play against Beverly (1-2) while Amesbury (2-1) will also officially advance and faces Hamilton-Wenham (0-3). Danvers National has a bye in the five-team pool and has already finished its action at 2-2.
In Pool B, Gloucester is undefeated and faces Ipswich while Danvers American can also secure a spot in the Final Four with a win over Middleton.
The top two teams from each pool will be seeded in to the double-elimination final four tourney by blind draw, with the District 15 champion going on to the Section 4 tourney.
Over in District 16, all 11 teams in the traditional double-elimination format are still alive. The Final Four in the winner's bracket are Swampscott (who won last fall's unofficial district flag) and Peabody, who play each other this Saturday at MacArthur Park at 3 p.m and Peabody West and Lynnfield, who face off Saturday in Swampscott at 6 p.m.
Salem, which lost is opener, plays to stay alive against West Lynn on Monday at East Lynn (5:30). District 16's championship game is schedules for next Thursday, July 16.
All Little League all-star coaches in baseball and softball at all age levels are encouraged to send results and/or team photos to SalemNewsSports@gmail.com
