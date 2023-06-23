Little League all-star baseball is back, and the District 15 representatives for the annual Williamsport tournament are ready to prove themselves.
Beginning this weekend, 10 teams from across the North Shore will hit the diamond for their opening games of District 15 competition as their quest to reach the Little League World Series commences. Seven of those squads — Beverly, Danvers American, Danvers National, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Middleton and Topsfield — fall within The Salem News readership area in addition to teams from Amesbury, Manchester Essex and Gloucester.
Competition starts Friday and will run through Friday, July 14, with only the District champion moving on to sectionals.
Here’s a quick dive into the engines that run each of our local District 15 programs.
Beverly
Manager: Brett Campos
First game: Saturday vs. Hamilton-Wenham at Middleton, noon
Rundown: Like any team, the Panthers have their standouts. But realistically, head coach Brett Campos believes all 12 players on his roster will play a key role. Adam Campos will serve as starting catcher and a top two pitcher; David Carr is a warrior at shortstop; Levi McMannus holds it down at third base and catches for Campos when he pitches; Brendan Sullivan slides in at second and has a high IQ;, and Dylan Consedine is the “bulldog” who will likely pitch. Emmett Flowers and Clyde Henebury are two others to watch.
“I tell the team frequently, ‘success breeds confidence’,” said Campos. “We also talk a lot about having a plan, being prepared for anything and not trying to do more than their ability allows. I’m really excited about every player on this team; they’re committed to each other top to bottom.”
Danvers American
Manager: Kevin McCarthy
First game: Friday vs. Ipswich at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester, 7 p.m.
Rundown: The Americans boast a core of players that have been competing together since they were eight — and doing so for the same coach, Kevin McCarthy. The cohesiveness and overall balance with the roster is their calling card, and they expect to compete at a high level this summer.
“We have an amazingly talented group of players who love playing the game and being there for one another,” said McCarthy.
Danvers National
Manager: Jeff Fortier
First game: Monday vs. Beverly at Tapley Park, Middleton, 5:30 p.m.
Rundown: The Nats have an all-12-year-old squad that’s been practicing hard and is eager to get things going. Nolan Crowell, Cooper MacDonald, Colby Lessard, Joey Luti and Jason Ferrara all figure to see time on the mound. Offensively, the squad boasts a capable bunch. Fortier says it will take a full team effort each time out to be successful.
“(The kids) feel it’s an honor to represent Danvers National,” said Fortier. “Our results will depend on how the team as a whole plays and competes.”
Hamilton-Wenham
Manager: Kevin Markowski
First game: Saturday vs. Beverly at Middleton, noon
Rundown: Like many of their opponents, the Generals have the luxury of deploying a lineup that has been playing together for a few years now and “understands the importance of the team above anything else,” according to their manager. Top pitchers will likely be Gabe Tschudy, Colin McCaughey and William Hermsen, and Markowski expects to get contributions from top to bottom offensively.
“This is a really smart, talented core group of kids who have been playing together for a number of years,” said Markowski.
Ipswich
Manager: Ian Guarino
First game: Friday vs. Danvers American at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester, 7 p.m.
Rundown: The Tigers are led by a talented quartet of players whom Guarino often refers to as ‘The Four Horsemen”: Michael Beaudoin (P/1B), Tommy Harrington (P/SS/C), Oliver Hibyan (P/C/1B) and Barrett Lane (C/SS/P). The southpaw Beaudoin is the team’s ace while the other three can pitch, hit and catch behind the plate. That’s not to say it’s a top heavy roster, though, as Ipswich possesses a dedicated, capable group across the board.
Middleton
Manager: Brian Cooper
First game: Saturday vs. Manchester Essex at Middleton, 10 a.m.
Rundown: Baseball often comes down to pitching, and that’s no different at the Little League level. Middleton checks that box with AJ Paragios, Gennaro Ruggiero, Landon Schueller and Alexander Cooper all expected to have their go on the mound. Offensively, Domenic Susi (MI), Luca Polito (OF) and Schueller are, according to coach Cooper, “expected to set the table with Cooper, Ruggiero and (Joseph) Ingalls ready to provide the fireworks.”
Topsfield
Manager: Michael Linehan
First game: Friday vs. Gloucester at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester, 5:30 p.m.
Rundown: Head coach Michael Linehan’s squad will rely heavily on their five returnees from last year: Benjamin Linehan (P/OF), Brody Nicholson (MI/P), Henry Tissera (IF/P), Drew Vocino (P/OF) and Paul DeLeo (IF/P/C). In addition, Chris Duvall (P/1B), Owen Hannigan (P/C/1B/OF) and Colin O’Brien (C/IF) are three big kids that add depth and versatility to the lineup, with a handful of others also playing roles.
“As long as they work hard and play the game the right way, they will be successful,” said Linehan.
