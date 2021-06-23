District 15 Little League Williamsport all-star tournament starts tomorrow; District 16 begins Friday 

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual District 15 and 16 Little League Williamsport all-star baseball tournaments are returning this week.
The District 15 tournament begins on Thursday, with nine teams making up the bracket: Beverly, Danvers National, Hamilton-Wenham, Amesbury and Manchester Essex make up Pool 1, with Danvers American, Ipswich, Middleton and Gloucester in Pool 2. Each all-star squad will play the other teams in its pool once.
The all-star tournament begins Thursday at Cashman Field in Amesbury, with the host team taking on Beverly at 5:30 p.m. followed by Hamilton-Wenham vs. Danvers National at 7:30 p.m.
Middleton will host Gloucester on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by Danvers American vs. Ipswich at noon. Also on Saturday, Danvers squares off against Amesbury (10 a.m.) and Manchester Essex plays its tourney opener vs. Hamilton-Wenham, both at Sweeney Park in Manchester.
The top two teams from each of the two pools will advance to Round 2, a double-elimination format that begins Tuesday, July 6. The District 15 title is scheduled be held on Tuesday July 13 at Harry Ball Field in Beverly, with an 'if necessary' game slated for July 14.
There are 11 teams that make up the District 16 bracket, including four from The Salem News coverage area: Salem, Peabody, Peabody West and Swampscott. The others include four from Lynn (Wyoma, Pine Hill, East Lynn and West Lynn), as well as Lynnfield, Saugus and Winthrop. This is a straight double-elimination tournament, where two losses will send a team home. The District 16 crown will be determined on Thursday, July 15 (or Friday, July 16 if needed).
District 16 kicks off tournament play on Friday, with Swampscott taking on Winthrop at the East Lynn LL field at 5:45 p.m. Salem opens up play by hosting Lynnfield on Saturday (4 p.m.), while Peabody will face off against West Lynn in its opener at the Wyoma LL field Monday (5:45 p.m.). Peabody West earned a first round bye and will take on the winner of Sunday's Wyoma/Saugus game on Thursday, July 1 in Swampscott (5:45 p.m.).
ALL-STAR COACHES: PLEASE CONTACT US AFTER EACH GAME
All Williamsport Little League all-star managers and coaches from our Salem News area teams in Districts 15 and 16 are asked to please report your game scores nightly. We ask that you email us at salemnewssports@gmail.com with your opponent, the final score, some player names and highlights, and who your team is playing next, all of which so we can report your team's results in the newspaper, our website and on Twitter.
