Having won the state soccer championship last year as 12-year-olds, the District 5 North Shore girls captured the crown again this summer as 13-year-olds.
“I look forward to coaching these girls each summer,” said Tim Fitzgerald, who coached the team along with Darren Damiani. “They’re a very talented group, and although they play against each other for their respective towns and clubs throughout most of the year, they have excellent chemistry — which I think is the main thing that differentiates them from the other districts.”
During the regular season the team went 6-2, losing only to South Shore. North Shore got its revenge in the playoffs, though, beating them twice. The second of those came in the championship game, a 4-2 victory.
The team finished with a 4-0-1 playoff record and 10-2-1 overall against South Shore, Central Mass. Metro West, and Middlesex opponents.
Striker/midfieldeer Ella Demakes, outside backs Maggie Jolin and Valentina Gregory, and midfielder Cara Corriveau are all members of the team from Peabody. Demakes, Jolin, and Gregory play for coach Silvio Albano’s Hot Shots and for Aztec together. Demakes is moving to the FC Stars ECNL Blue national team. She was the leading goal scorer in the finals weekend with seven goals in the five games. Corriveau had multiple assists on goals by Demakes and also scored. Katie Dewan and Giada Antidormi also had goals while goalie Gabbie Sullivan did a great job.
Ava Damiani, Antidormi, and Alison Maddocks live in Lynnfield while Melanie Foster and Paige Mathews are from North Reading. Dewan (Rockport), Clara Dye (Newburyport), Emma Gillpin (Hamilton-Wenham), Nora Fitzgerald (Wakefield), Lila Credi (North Andover, Sullivan (Andover), and Ava Curran (Saugus) round out the squad.
“It was a very hot weekend for the playoffs, and the elements were as much of an opponent as anything else,” said Fitzgerald. “We played five games over two days with temperatures exceeding 95 degrees on both.
“I’m particularly proud of what the girls accomplished this summer because they were often playing shorthanded. We had several girls competing with their clubs in national tournaments and a handful of injuries to deal with throughout the summer, which meant we rarely had a full roster on any given day,” he added.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN