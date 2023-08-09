This past weekend, the Massachusetts District Select girls soccer team from District 5 (Essex County) won their second straight state championship with another impressive run.
The team consisted of an incredibly talented group of U12 girls from nine communities throughout the Essex County area, including Peabody, Beverly, Hamilton, Topsfield and Middleton. Players were selected during multiple tryout sessions in the spring from a field of approximately 30 players. Nine of them were on the squad during last year’s title run, too.
Locals included Peabody’s Brielle Broughton and Addison Skinner, Beverly’s Elise Reed and Nora France, Hamilton’s Mia Padovani, Topsfield’s Juliana Iannaccone and Middleton’s Mia Schiavuzzo.
“It’s been a privilege to coach this incredible group of players over the past few years,” said head coach Joe Iannaccone. “Winning back to back state championships is truly an experience the girls and I will cherish and never forget.”
The Essex County squad went 7-1-1 during the regular season before sweeping their way through Saturday’s playoffs with impressive 1-0, 2-0 and 3-0 decisions. Beverly’s Reed was one of two keepers helping secure the weekend shutouts. On Sunday, the team tied District 6, 1-1, to secure the top seed in the division and a spot in the championship game against District 2 (South Shore) at the Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association Fields at Progin Park in Lancaster.
The girls finished with a bang, securing a 3-0 win in the title clash. Schiavuzzo had one of the goals in the victory while Emerson Call of Merrimac scored the other two. Also shining on the local front was Iannaccone (midfield) and Padovani (defense).
“This resolute group was determined to recapture the title from the beginning of the season and I’m extremely proud of their accomplishments,” added coach Iannaccone. “As head coach, I was very fortunate to have a tremendous coaching staff this season with assistants Gia Cryier, Stephen Dickie and D5 Soccer Director Steven Russo, (all of whom) were instrumental in the success of the team this season.”
The championship winning team finished with 32 goals and eight shutouts throughout their run to the top, scoring 2.5 goals per game while allowing just 0.4 goals against.
