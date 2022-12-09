Each August, Phil Stacey and Matt Williams try to play soothsayer when they raise the proverbial envelope of North Shore high school football to their foreheads in an effort to predict what will unfold on the gridiron over the next three-plus months.
In some cases, their Crystal (Foot) Ball predictions have swami-like accuracy. In others, they throw darts and miss by so much fans are glad they weren’t standing next to the board.
Here are their grades for 2022
Question 1: Who will lead the North Shore in rushing yards
Phil’s top two, Henry Wright of Ipswich and Carson Browne of St. John’s Prep, finished first and second, so that’s a home run. His third choice, Swampscott’s Jason Codispoti, was eighth. Grade: A
Willie had Browne and Fenwick’s Troy Irizarry, who was top 10 and would’ve been higher if not for injuries. Masco’s Sam Nadworny, his other choice, ceded carries to 1,000-yard man Will Shannon, but we’ll give half-credit for knowing Masco would have a strong runner. Grade: B-
Question 2: Who will lead the North Shore in receiving yardage
Phil had Costa Beechin of Fenwick, who was second, Jesse Ofurie of St. John’s, who was sixth, and Marblehead’s Connor Cronin at third. Pretty good. Grade: B+
Willie nailed Peabody’s Eli Batista, the champion and only 1,000-yard receiver. His other choice, Chris Colby of Pingree, had 10 TDs and ranked fourth, and Swampscott’s Elijah Burns was eighth. Grade: A
Question 3: Which quarterbacks throw for the most yardage?
Both guys had Shea Lynch of Peabody, the runaway winner with 2,654 yards (plus 36 TD passes) and both had Marblehead’s Miles O’Neill, who had 23 TDs and 2,181 yards. Phil was tripped up by the midseason QB change at St. John’s, and Willie took Danvers’ Travis Voisine, who had a healthy 1,100 yards. Bit of a whiff that neither identified Fenwick’s Bryce Leaman, who threw for 2,362 yards.
Phil’s Grade: B-
Willie’s Grade: A-
Question 4: Which three teams will have the stingiest defenses?
Phil was on top of Marblehead, which ranked second in the area in points allowed (11.6 per game) behind St. John’s Prep (10.6). His second and third choices, Pingree (18.8) and Danvers (18.5) were in the middle of the pack, but certainly had good showings at times. Grade: B-
Willie also took Marblehead along with Bishop Fenwick (15.75 per game, fourth) and Essex Tech, which conceded 20.27 and ranked ninth. Neither foresaw the vast improvement from Peabody (13.8, third). Grade: B+
Question 5: Name some of the area’s leading tacklers
Phil grabbed Essex Tech’s Josh Heath in addition to Henry Wright of Ipswich, who was CAL Baker Player of the Year, and Beverly’s Matt Sopp. They were all league all-stars but the Hawk and Panther defenses struggled. Grade: C
Willie honed in on Catholic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Joenel Aguero of St. John’s Prep in addition to Fenwick’s Luke Connolly and Wright. No one predicted Fenwick’s Aidan Breen or Danvers’ Aris Xerras, the area’s top two tacklers. Grade: B
Question 6: Which players will become household names
Phil’s choice of Hamilton-Wenham’s John Ertel was derailed by injury, but Salem’s Quinn Rocco Ryan emerged as a force on both sides of the ball. Masco’s Sam Nadworny had a quiet year by his standards but was still a huge part the Chieftains’ seven wins. Grade: B-
Willie had two home runs: Danvers’ Owen Gasinowski, the only player in the area top 10 in both rushing and receiving, and Salem’s warrior at QB, Corey Grimes. His other pick, Essex Tech’s Devin Lebron, was injured. Grade: B+
Question 7: Which linemen will make the biggest impact?
Phil went with Pingree’s Theo Batchelder, a First Team All-Evergreen League selection, plus Masconomet’s Tyler McMahon, who was 1A as the best defensive linemen in the Northeastern Conference. Then he tabbed St. John’s Prep’s Mikey Nabbout, who missed some time with an injury but who was absolute nails in the Division 1 playoff wins over Central Catholic and, in the Super Bowl, Springfield Central. It can’t be denied; Stacey knows his linemen. Grade: A+
For Williams, it was Colin Mugaga of Danvers, who had a fine season offensively and was an NEC all-star. His other choice didn’t exactly turn into household names, however. Grade: C-
Question 8: Who will have the most all-purpose yardage?
Phil went with Connor Cronin of Marblehead, who posted just over 1,000 combined rushing and receiving yards. He gets some points for Henry Wright, even though 99 percent of his yards were rushing (his 1,458 total on the ground was hard to top). He tabbed Owen Gasinowski, who had 1,290, third for another big hit. Grade: A
Willie made it a double dip on Cronin and also picked up Eli Batista, who didn’t rush for much put added 300 yards in the kicking game for a total of 1,300. Swampscott’s Jason Codispoti had nearly 900 yards and seven total TDs in another solid bet. Grade: A-
Question 9: Who will improve their winning percentage most?
Phil had Ipswich and was proven right when the Tigers ended the year on a big win streak to quadruple their win total. Danvers posted the exact same record as ‘21, so that was a miss, and Essex Tech did improve, posting its first winning record since 2015. Grade: B
Willie doubled down on the Tigers and Essex Tech and added Peabody to the mix, with the Tanners adding three wins to go to 10-1, which was tied with St. John’s for the area’s biggest improvement. Neither saw Salem’s improvement coming. Grade: A
Question 10: Who are three unheralded seniors that will play key roles?
Phil had Beverly’s Marcelo Pinto, who exploded for 247 yards to get his team a win over Swampscott, plus the Big Blue’s Ethan Gee, who was somewhat hampered by injury. His third choice caught one pass. Grade: C
Willie’s choice of Peabody’s Colin Ridley was a great one, as he had a pair of 100-yard receiving games plus a kick return TD. Reagan Little of Danvers did contribute a lot defensively for the Falcons, and Logan Petrosino of Beverly was the only one on his team that seemed able to score for weeks at a time. Grade: B+
Question 11: Who will have the most interceptions?
A tough one to grade as interceptions were hard to come by with so many proficient quarterbacks in the area. Phil’s picks of Chris Colby, Eli Batista and Zander Danforth all had fewer picks than they did in ‘21, probably because teams wouldn’t throw at them.
Williams went with Joenel Aguero at St. John’s plus Hudson Weidman and John Ertel. Again not many interceptions there. Grades: Incomplete
Question 12: Bold predictions
Cue the sad trombone. Stacey called for a 300-yard rusher ... nope (we did have a 284 in Ipswich’s Wright). He put St. John’s on record as beating Catholic Memorial (nope) and put Marblehead back in the Super Bowl (nope). Grade: F
Williams did no better. He wanted a 100-point game (didn’t happen, though a couple got near 90) and a big scandal, which didn’t emerge, unless you count how ridiculous it is that Catholic Memorial remains in Division 2.
He did predict it would be the year of the tight end ... and given how dominant Danvers’ Aris Xerras and Tyler McMahon were on defense he gets some credit, although neither posted Rob Gronkowski totals on offense. Grade: C-
So fortune may favor the bold — but fortune tellers being bold doesn’t always pay off.
Check back next August when our experts try once again to see the future.