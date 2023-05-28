Across 12 different sessions of state championship track competition over the last four days, the North Shore enjoyed unprecedented success.
Boys and girls from area schools won a total of 14 state titles in 11 different events across four out of the state’s six divisional meets.
Peabody’s girls led the pack with five champs and had the best showing as a team in second place. St. John’s Prep was next with four titles and a third place finish — and all told five local squads placed in the top 10 of the team standings in their respective divisions.
Many, if not most, will move on to the All-State Meet of Champions Thursday and Saturday at Fitchburg State.
Division 1
With four state champions, four school records and a state record, it was a weekend to remember for St. John’s Prep. The Eagles piled up a ton of points late in Saturday’s meet (winning two relays) and had a late lead before finishing third with 84 points.
Michigan bound Nathan Lopez won the D1 mile title in 4:13 and was second in the 2-mile at 9:00. He also ran a leg of the state championship 4x800 relay along with Paul Lovett, Nick MacDonald and Daniel Padley.
The other state champs for the Prep were the 4x100 relay (Cooper Johnson, Chris McDonough, Dylan Aliberti and Brendan Burke) in 41.92 seconds and Aithan Bezanson won the state pentathlon with 3,329 points.
Earning silver medals for the Eagles were Drew McStay in the high jump (6-foot-4) and Tireni Asengua in the triple (43-09).
McDonough placed fourth in the 100 and seventh in the 200 and Pius Enjidu was eighth in the shot put (46-10 3/4). The 4x400 relay also came in sixth.
Division 2
It was a dominant day for the Peabody High throwers at Merrimack College, winning five of a possible six state titles between girls and boys events. Peabody’s girls had five champs and very nearly pushed Wellesley to win the team state championship, ultimately being runners-up 80.5 points compared to 84 for the Raiders.
A sweep of gold medals in the throws piled up points for the Tanners. Aaliyah Callahan won the state crown in the shot put (43-feet), Jess Richards took gold in the discus (115-05) and Alessandra Forgione won the javelin (131-04); Peabody took multiple points in both the shot and discus.
The golds didn’t stop there. School record holder Savanna Vargas won the state championship in the 100 in a blazing 12.19 seconds. Lindsey Wilson won the state crown in the high hurdles (14.79) and then grabbed silver in the high jump (5-04) with a fourth in the triple for good measure.
Other point-getters for the Tanner girls included Sarah DiVasta (seventh, mile, 5:16), Brianna Ewansiha (fifth, high jump, 5-02) and the 4x100 relay of Marissa Simmons, Tamara Kemigisha, Mimi Batista and Vargas in fourth (50.34).
A double-gold by sophomore Alex Jackson helped Peabody’s boys finish fourth overall. Jackson won the shot put with a heave of 55-feet-6 1/2 inches and topped the discus at 163-feet. The Tanners grabbed bronze in the 4x100 relay with Justin Franco, Jayce Dooley, Eli Batista and Colin Ridley running 43.48 and Evan Bedard grabbing third in the triple jump (43-feet 1/2 inch).
Among other scorers for Peabody’s boys were Adam Farhat (seventh, shot put), Dom Scalese (8th, javelin), Logan Tracia (5th, 2-mile, 9:25) and Franco in both the 100 (fourth) and 200 (seventh).
The versatile Meredith Pasquarosa of Beverly made it a Northeastern Conference sweep in the sprints when she won the D2 state 200 title with a Panther all-time record time of 25.04 seconds. She also placed fourth in the 100 (12.49) and fifth in the high hurdles (15.44).
Leo Sherriff led the Beverly boys with a fourth place finish in the high hurdles (15.47) while Devon Smalls placed seventh in the 100 (11.25). Ray Kwiatek was 11th in the 400, Harry Silva placed ninth in the long jump and the 4x100 relay came in eighth.
Division 3
Out at Fitchburg State, a pair of Northeastern Conference squads racked up points as Marblehead’s girls were seventh in the state and Masconomet’s were 10th.
The Magicians’ 4x100 relay of Ava Machado, Cate Trautman, Sadie Halpern and LaDaisha Williams won the championship with a time of 49.85 seconds to set the tone. Keira Sweetnam got a silver medal by clearing 5-foot-4 in the high jump and freshman Mari O’Connell was runner-up in the 2-mile at 11:08 after being eighth in the mile.
Machado also placed seventh in the 100, Devin Whalen was sixth in the high hurdles (16.09), Kate Twomey was seventh in the 800 (2:26) and Rachael Albert added fifth in the discus (101-06) while being top ten in the javelin. Claire Davis also picked up sixth in the triple jump and the 4x800 relay was sixth.
A quartet of fourth place showings highlighted the day for the Chieftain girls. Ellie Green was fourth in the 800 (2:23), Sophie Dumais placed fourth in the discus (103-01), Greta Mowers was fourth in the long jump (17-05) and Caroline Losee was fourth in the triple jump (34-09).
Other points-scorers included Shaye Trodden (seventh, high jump), the All-State qualifying 4x100 relay (sixth) and the 4x800 relay (seventh). Cali Hablerland threw the javelin 91-09 for 11th and Brooklyn Odoardi was 12th in the triple jump.
On the boys side, Marblehead’s Harrison Curtis was fifth in the 100 and Ryan Thompson was fifth in the low hurdles (60.24) along with an eighth in the 400 (51.99). Isaac Gross was also 10th in the 2-mile (9:43) and the Magician 4x400 relay was fifth.
Nathan Molina led the Masconomet boys by coming in sixth in the long jump (20-09) and eighth in the high jump (5-10). The boys 4x100 relay also came in sixth.
Division 4
Essex Tech’s Maci Abbatessa took the family battle in the shot put, edging out sister Cali of Danvers High to take a silver medal in the shot put with a toss of 35-feet-6 /12 inches. Maci was also eighth in the discus (95-07) and the Hawk boys earned a silver medal in the javelin with Kyle Straccia being runner-up at 148-07.
The boys and girls 4x100 relays both broke their respective school records at Essex Tech, clocking 46.27 seconds (boys) and 52.20 (girls).
Cali Abbatessa was one of several point-scorers for the Falcon girls, coming in fifth in the shot put (33-8 1/4) and also seventh in the discus (101-09). Emma Eagan came in sixth in the mile (5:19) with teammate Courtney Hinchion placing 12th. DeAnna Figueiredo finished 11th in the low hurdles (72 seconds).
The Danvers boys got a remarkable distance double by Sean Moore, who was fifth in the 2-mile (9:42) and also seventh in the mile (4:30). Aidan Smith (high jump) and Dan Molina (triple jump) were 14th in their respective events for Danvers.
Elsewhere in D4, Salem High’s 4x800 relay qualified and finished in 17th place.
Division 5
For Bishop Fenwick, McKenna Leaman placed in both the discus (7th, 101-01) and shot put (9th, 32-08) while the 4x800 relay placed sixth in 10:17. Alex Morgan also picked up ninth in the 800 (2:25).
Swampscott’s throwers were very impressive. Anastasia Hayes took third in the discus (112-08) and Caleb Leopoldo took fifth in the boys shot put (45-10 3/4). Also impressing for the Big Blue were Ana Tarason (10th, shot put), Lilian Gosselin (10th, high jump) and Ethan Gee (10th, discus and 7th, shot put)
Division 6
One of the North Shore’s state titles for the weekend went to Hamilton-Wenham sophomore Georgia Wilson in the D6 triple jump at Westfield State. Wilson leaped 36-feet-5-inches to take the crown.
Also for the Generals, Charlotte Madden was 11th in the 2-mile on the girls side and James Regan and Ben Rich both placed in the top ten in the boys 2-mile race. Each also ran a leg of the 4x800 relay, with Jack Creilsen and Clark Glidden, which placed sixth.
Ipswich’s girls placed 12th out of the 50 schools competing at Westfield State with a fourth place finish by the 4x400 relay of Amelia Mooradd, Chloe Pszenny, Lily Harper and Soren Shearer being the highlight. Shearer also picked up fourth in the 800, Olivia Novello placed fifth in the high hurdles, Harper was sixth in the 400 and Kameya Perron was sixth in the pole vault.
Keith Townsend took home a silver medal in the high jump and also grabbed bronze in the high hurdles in an impressive showing for the Ipswich boys. Colin Hansen added eighth in the 100 and the 4x400 relay of Tyler Rafferty, Brandon Monahan, Hansen and Townsend placed fifth.