WESTON — They came ready to play from the get-go. And when that's the case, there probably isn't a boys lacrosse team in the state of Massachusetts that is going to defeat St. John's Prep.
The Eagles rolled into their third consecutive Division 1 state final after dismantling a strong Hingham squad, 14-3, Wednesday in the semifinal round at Weston High.
The top seed and two-time defending state titlist Eagles led 5-1 after one quarter, expanded that edge to 8-1 by halftime, and held a whopping 13-3 advantage after three quarters against one of the Bay State's premier lacrosse programs.
Now they'll get a chance to make it three Division 1 crowns in a row when they meet Catholic Conference rival BC High for the third straight season in the title bout. The two teams split during the regular season. Second seeded BC High (20-2), which defeated No. 3 Acton-Boxborough Wednesday night (13-9) in the other semifinal, were the only MIAA team to defeat the Eagles this season, pinning a 14-9 loss on them May 4 at the Prep.
As a testament to their unparalleled depth up front, eight different players had goals for St. John's against the Harbormen Wednesday. Senior attackman Will Sawyer scored four times while sophomore Cam McCarthy, junior Jake Vana, and senior Lucas Verrier netted two each.
Sawyer, whose 25 goals are third on the team behind Ayers (49) and Morrow (38), scored three straight in the second quarter as the Eagles' saw their lead balloon to seven goals. He was awarded the Eagles' Chain postgame for the work he put in.
"I was just finding open shots and taking an opportunity ... and they went in," said Sawyer, an 18-year-old ticketed for Holy Cross, where he'll study economics. "(Matt) Morrow, Lucas Verrier, Jake (Vana), Jimmy (Ayers), all of them get a lot of attention, and that leaves me open to get some shots. I love it."
"Will's been awesome," added veteran head coach Pynchon. "He's been consistent, he works really hard to get to the front of the net, and he shot really well today. And he has the best mustache on the team."
Pynchon told reporters afterwards that he recalled jumping out to a big first half lead at Hingham last year in a 13-8 win, but had much more difficultly pulling away in their 12-8 state semifinal victory last spring. Wistfully, he wondered if they could flip that scenario this time around after holding off the Harbormen, 12-9, on the last day of the regular season in May.
"We shot the ball really well in the first half today," said Pynchon, "and had some huge ground balls that allowed us to have some possessions. We had some really good balance."
As a result of the Eagles winning so many faceoffs (with Chris Esposito starring again) and scooping the majority of ground balls, that enabled them to play at the tempo and pace they preferred, resulting in goals that came in bunches.
So was this the best half of lacrosse his team has played this season, Pynchon was asked?
"Up to this point ... but I hope we've got one more," he smiled.
The Prep defense, which has surrendered just nine goals over 16 periods of state tournament action so far, was again on the top of its game. Keeping the Harbormen's big offensive weapon, middie Charlie Packard, to just one assist, the Eagles were active with their sticks and got out on Hingham players before they had a chance to wheel and deal in the offensive zone.
As a result, senior goaltender Gavin Kornitsky was needed to make only six saves over three-plus quarters of action before giving way to Austin Kitces (2 saves) over the final 10-or-so minutes. Again, it was sophomore starters Ryan DeLucia, Sam Wilmot and Jack Weissenburger who excelled under pressure on defense.
"I'm just so proud of the guys in front of me. I've really watched these guys in front of me grow," said the Northeastern-bound Kornitsky, who calls Swampscott home. "They make me a better goalie."
"The defense has been outstanding," said Pynchon. "They're not letting (other teams) get comfortable on the offensive side and applied some good pressure that caused the pace (to go SJP's way). We like to play at that pace."
Harlan Graber added a goal and an assist for the victors, with Nate Jones, faceoff whiz Chris Esposito, and, for the second game in a row, Weissenburger also scoring. Ayers added two assists, with solo helpers going to Morrow, Brendan Powers, and Rowan Mondello.