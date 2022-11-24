SALEM — The Salem High football team refuses to speak the word 'Beverly'; they refer to their arch rivals from across the Veterans Memorial Bridge as TOB — as in, team over the bridge. They also forbid the color orange from being worn or even speak the actual word; instead, it's the 'O-color'.
The Witches do, however, clearly have long memories, know how to motivate themselves ... and most of all, are capable of exacting their revenge in the most satisfying way possible.
Exactly one year from a humiliating road loss on the holiday, Salem came out and scored on its first five drives and hammered the Panthers, 39-0, before 2,500 fans in the 124th meeting between the two schools.
"This is the way you picture Thanksgiving will be," said junior quarterback and captain Corey Grimes, who threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another of his own. "It's a blowout, zero on their side, us scoring all those points ... it's everything you could ask for."
The Beverly players, who had won four straight in the series, 10 of the last 11 and 16 of the previous 19 meetings, came into Bertram Field fully expecting to extend that steak. What they perhaps didn't expect was a Salem team that was hungry for revenge and played with confidence from the opening whistle until the game's final play, never taking their cleats off the accelerator.
"Last year obviously didn't go the way we wanted it to," said junior tailback Devante Ozuna (96 yards and a TD), referring to the Witches' 60-28 loss at Beverly last Thanksgiving, a game in which the Witches trailed by 52 points midway through the second quarter. "So it was personal this year. It was good to see them getting upset."
"They played at a level that I believed they could play at all year, but they had to get there themselves," Salem (7-4) head coach Matt Bouchard said.
"Our guys believe in themselves, believe in each other, and when push comes to shove in big events, they've always responded. Once they realized they could do it today, they stepped on the pedal and never let up."
The shutout victory was Salem's first on the holiday in 23 years when it beat Beverly at Bertram, 14-0. Their stout defensive effort was led by senior Alex Rodriguez (2 QB sacks), junior Elias Vasquez and its D-line; Grimes moving up on the line; Shane Field at strong side linebacker, and fellow 'backers Julian Ortiz and Ozuna on the other side.
You have to go back to 1963 to find the last time the Witches beat the Panthers by as many as 39 points: they thrashed their rivals, 42-0, six days after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
"They absolutely wanted it more than us," said Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton, whose team ended the year 3-7 after having its modest three-game November winning streak snapped.
"In a way I think we needed this, because sometimes you get complacent when you beat a team so much. Maybe some of our guys thought, 'Oh, we can just beat Salem.' No you can't; this game still matters. You still have to go out and play it like you want it. They did and we didn't."
Salem went 52 yards in five plays on the game's first drive as sophomore captain Quinn Rocco Ryan took a jet sweep left 38 yards up the left sideline for a quick 7-0 lead. After Ozuna forced a fumble on Beverly's first series, the Witches scored quickly as Grimes dropped back to pass, found no one open and booted it into the end zone himself for a 13-yard score.
"We knew we had to jump on them early and set the tone," said Ryan, who finished with two carries for 47 yards and five catches for another 49. "When I got the ball and saw that hole open up, I knew I had to get into the end zone. After that, we had all the confidence in the world."
"We came out of the gate flying, running downhill and really hitting them," added Grimes.
The lead grew to 21-0 before the first quarter ended as Ozuna — whom his mother, Jessica, said "never watched cartoons when he was little; even at 18 months old, he always had a football with him" — had an almost-too-easy 11-yard run to paydirt. He then added the 2-point conversion rush.
While Beverly could get nothing going offensively (it never reached the Salem end of the field until the third quarter), the hosts continued to roll. A waggle pass to the left resulted in a 9-yard score from Grimes to Ryan, and later in the second quarter Grimes found Albert Pujols for 24 yards before connecting with him on a 26-yard scoring toss on the very next play. Pujols made a tiptoe catch to keep his feet inbounds on the play, making it 33-0.
Behind the running of sophomore Roman Sullivan (70 yards on 8 carries), the Panthers got as far as the Salem 28-yard line in the third quarter before turning the ball over on downs.
With running time in the fourth quarter, Salem used the last 10 minutes to march downfield for its final score, a 4-yard plunge by Ozuna on the day's final play.
Beverly, which still leads the all-time series (64-53-7), had just 137 yards of offense and five first downs. They allowed the Witches to pile up 314 yards and move the chains 15 times. Senior Anthony Dixon did record a QB sack for the Orange-and-Black;
While happy for the team's five seniors (William Cuevas, Ramsey Pacheco, Daniel Githinji, T.J. McCarthy, and Rodriguez) for ending their SHS careers with a win, Ozuna said he was happiest for Pacheco, the team captain and leader on the line.
"He was coming off of an injury and all he wanted to do was get back and play," Ozuna said. "Ramsey's such a huge leader for us, and we got him what he wanted."
Salem 39, Beverly 0
at Bertram Field, Salem
Beverly (3-7);0;0;0;0;0
Salem (7-4);21;12;0;6;39
Scoring summary
S-Quinn Rocco Ryan 38 run (Corey Grimes kick)
S-Grimes 13 run (kick blocked)
S-Devante Ozuna 11 run (Ozuna rush)
S-Ryan 9 pass from Grimes (kick failed)
S-Albert Pujols 26 pass from Grimes (rush failed)
S-Ozuna 4 run (no PAT attempted)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Roman Sullivan 8-70, Marcelo Pinto 10-22, Logan Petrosino 4-11, Osman Solano 1-3, Devon Smalls 1-3, Brian Kessel 3-(-9); Salem — Devante Ozuna 17-96, Quinn Rocco Ryan 2-47, Corey Grimes 5-28, Shane Field 8-27.
PASSING: Beverly — Kessel 4-11-37-0-0; Salem — Grimes 9-12-116-2-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Matt Sopp 3-33, Daniel Conant 1-4; Salem — Albert Pujols 3-68, Ryan 5-49, Ozuna 1-(-1).