HATHORNE -- If you jump into the ocean, you're going to get wet. If you step on a Lego while barefoot, it's going to hurt.
And if you don't give up a single shot on goal in a state tournament field hockey game, you're going to be moving on in the postseason.
That's where the top ranked and unbeaten Masconomet Chieftains find themselves after dominating a good Oliver Ames squad, 3-0, in the second round of the Division 2 state playoffs Tuesday night under the lights at Essex Tech.
Captain Cecilyl Paglierani scored a pair of goals and the Chieftains (now 18-0-1) didn't allow a single shot on goal while one of their own defenders, captain Ava Tello, scored at the other end in a complete team victory.
"We talked beforehand about how everyone had to be completely locked in and on their 'A' game tonight ... and we were," said Tello.
Masconomet, which saw senior goalie Ainsley Gruener record her 12th shutout of the season, moves on to the division quarterfinals later this week (likely on Thursday). They'll host the winner of Tuesday's Bishop Fenwick/Longmeadow contest.
"You can't just step out (on the field) thinking you're going to win; you have to bring your best effort," Masconomet head coach Maggie Bridgeo said. Her team has now outscored its opponents this fall by a whopping 93 to 8.
"We've been concentrating a lot on our defense and just making sure we're on our angles and backing each other up," added Bridgeo. "We've tried to tighten up the little things."
Oliver Ames, the No. 16 seed, did all it could to create offense, but Masconomet simply wasn't having it. There were scant few times the Tigers (11-7-2) controlled the ball over midfield, and when they did they simply weren't allowed within shooting distance of Gruener. They also didn't have a single corner on the night.
At the other end of the field, Oliver Ames goalie Teyganne Kelly was bombarded with shots from the onset. She was credited with 14 saves, and at least that many were blocked in front of her, while others sailed just wide of the cage.
Paglierani got the scoring started off a tip-in when she muscled her way to the end of the crease and knocked in Julia Graves's rebound for a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first period.
"Defenders were coming in from everywhere, but I said to myself 'I have to tip this in'," said Paglierani. "So I shoved myself into the mix. I think I hit (a defender's) stick along with the ball .. so it was guaranteed to go in."
It was Tello's team next a little over four minutes into the second quarter, where she came off the corner line and, after not having a clear shot, switched to her reserve side and knocked home a Maggie Sturgis rebound.
"I've learned that in those (corner) situations you don't have to have the perfect shot; it just has to be quick," said Tello. "You can shoot the ball faster than the defenders can get to you, so you have to just let it go."
Paglierani's 10th goal of the season (second on the team to Sturgis's 38) all but sealed the deal early in the third quarter off another scramble in which she batted the ball out of mid air. Teammate Kenzie Carey earned the assist.
"I was practicing those with (assistant) coach Liz (Dean) before the game," said Paglierani, "so when I saw the ball in the air in that situation I just whacked at it. It was all reflex."
Of the many Masconomet standouts on this night, the back line of Ally Baker, Katelyn Caffrey and Liv White drew praise for their outstanding work defensively and for helping to push things forward to the offense.
"We have so many dynamic players," said Bridgeo. "When we have the ball, the entire team is on offense and when we don't have the ball, the entire team is on defense. So if you go with that philosophy, you're not a forward, midfield or defender,: you're either on offense or on defense."