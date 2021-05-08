Dominant outing enables St. John's Prep to roll in lacrosse opener 

DANVERS — Michael Ayers' difficulty in sleeping this past week had nothing to do with insomnia, sleep apnea or bad dreams.
It was borne from sheer excitement.
"Knowing we were going to be playing our first game in almost 700 days, it was an amazing feeling. It really was hard to fall asleep, because I just kept thinking about," said the St. John's Prep lacrosse defender, one of 13 seniors on the squad. "I couldn't even focus earlier today; I was that excited to be back out here playing."
Once the opening whistle blew, that excitement turned to sheer dominance for Ayers and the Eagles, who steamrolled visiting St. John's of Shrewsbury, 16-5, Friday at Glatz Field in their season opener.
St. John's Prep actually trailed by a goal (2-1) late in the first quarter before scoring the next nine goals, putting to rest any thoughts of an upset loss on this night.
Jimmy Ayers, a sophomore attack, paced the Prep offense with four goals and an assist. He was one of nine Eagles who found the back of the net, with senior midfielder Michael Kelly scoring three times and dishing out an assist, junior middie Charlie Wilmot tallying twice and assisting on two others, and Lucas Verrier, a sophomore middie, adding a pair of goals.
"We really believe in this group and know they can play," said St. John's Prep head coach John Pynchon, whose team saw 12th grade netminder Kaden Quirk stop seven of 10 shots before being relieved by classmate Mitchell Hodgson (5 saves on 6 shots) in the fourth quarter. That second quarter (when the Eagles scored 9 goals), that was all about winning faceoffs and guys making plays."
Continual wins in the circle by senior Graham Tyson (11-of-14 facing off) and sophomore Owen Umansky (5-of-7) gave the Prep possession time and time again. From there, they'd set up shop in the Pioneers end and using their exceptional speed and ball-moving ability to work the ball for the best possible shot before burying it.
Pynchon called this the most athletic team he has ever coached. "Their athleticism is off the charts," he noted.
Senior middie Patrick Atkins and junior attack Tommy Sarni both had a goal and two helpers for St. John's Prep, which got solo tallies from seniors Luke Surette, Charlie Danis and Jackson Desanto. Michael Ayers added an assist on Surette's lamplighter.
"Knowing we have two faceoff guys in Graham and Owen that can win any faceoff," said Michael Ayers, "means we can get the ball, score immediately and do it all over again. That's a good feeling.
"Early in the season like this, it's about the big ground balls, winning faceoffs, hustling on the ride and getting the clears. The ride and clears were especially big for us tonight, that and being able to make the simple plays. If we do those things, we know the goals will come and the defensive stops will come."
The Eagles are back in action with their first road game next Tuesday when they face another Catholic Conference rival, Malden Catholic.
