MIDDLETON -- No high school hockey team wants to be peaking more than a month before the state playoffs commence. But at this stage of the 2021-22 campaign, it’s abundantly clear that St. John’s Prep has begun to distance itself from the rest of the Bay State pack.
Four goals in the game's opening 17 minutes and 36 seconds -- two of those on the power play -- took any drama out of this one fairly early as St. John's Prep steamrolled its way past visiting Catholic Memorial, 5-1, before a packed house at the Essex Sports Center Saturday afternoon.
In a Catholic Conference clash between the top two rated boys squads in Massachusetts, the top ranked Eagles (now 9-1) had five different scorers while playing suffocating defense and limiting the Knights to just 19 shots.
Playing at home for the first time in seven games, the Eagles won their eighth straight game -- the program's longest streak since they captured 10 in a row during the 2012-13 campaign.
"We're all like-minded with the same goals," senior captain and defenseman Theo Vetere said of his team. "Kids from all grade levels and backgrounds are stepping up, which has really been a strength of ours. Every single one of us can make that 'step up' play."
Senior goaltender Peyton Palladino ran his record to 6-0 on the season with an 18-save percentage; he missed a shutout by just 26.7 seconds when the Knights (8-2-1) finally broke through.
The game had long since been decided, however. St. John's Prep scored three times in the opening period in what assistant coach Jeff Tache said afterwards was "as good a first period as we've played in a long time."
It started when senior defenseman Tommy Tilas spotted his partner, Aidan Holland, in the neutral zone while CM was making a line change and hit him with a perfect pass coming into the offensive zone on the right side. Holland skated in fired a bullet high blocker side five-and-a-half minutes in for a 1-0 lead.
Harlan Graber, the Eagles' 13th forward on this day, doubled the Prep's lead by pouncing on a turnover out front three minutes later and popping it home.
"The kids were focused and prepared. They knew the importance of the game in the conference," Prep head coach Kristian Hanson said. "They were ready from the start."
Captain Tommy Sarni's goal, coming on a 5-on-3 man advantage, closed the scoring in a dominant first period for the Eagles. He buried a laser shot from the right dot after taking a near-perfect pass from Vetere near the blue line.
"I was thinking, 'They're giving the D a lot of space up top, so I thought maybe I'd move up and rip a shot," said Vetere. "But their kid shifted over to me and I saw (Sarni) open over on the weak side. I trust him more than any other kid I've played with (as far as) his shot; I know if I put it on his stick that he's putting it in the back of the net."
"I knew the puck was coming from the far side," added Sarni of his team-leading ninth goal, "so I'm just trying to collect it and put it under the bar."
With a carryover power play to begin the second period, Vetere again made a terrific play to help expand his team's lead to 4-0. From the left point, he looked shot but didn't have one, so instead to put a pass right onto the stick of teammate Ben McGilvray at the post, who redirected past goalie Dom Walecka (who replaced starter Owen Watson after the first period).
Defensively, the Eagles were extremely heavy on the puck and relentless in their pursuit of it. "When they got zone time," Hanson said of Catholic Memorial, we did a nice job of staying with our structure and limiting their opportunities."
St. John's got away from that a bit as the second period went on, getting fancy and attempting long stretch passes in an attempt to add to their lead. "There were times we got a little too complacent, lost that structure a bit and got too greedy," admitted Hanson. "Yes, we had a great first period, but I'm not happy with our second period."
The Eagles got back more to basics in the third, and sophomore standout Jake Vana's goal with two-and-a-half minutes left officially sealed the deal.
"If you're a high school hockey player, what else could you possibly want?," said Hanson, whose team will host Andover High Monday (3:30 p.m.). "Great crowd, great game and the kids had a lot of fun. This is why we do this."
St. John's Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 1
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Catholic Memorial;0;0;1;1
St. John's Prep;3;1;1;5
First period: SJP, Aidan Holland (Tommy Tilas), 5:33; SJP, Harlan Graber (Johnny Tighe), 8:09; SJP, Tommy Sarni (Theo Vetere, Christian Rosa), ppg, 12:01.
Second period: SJP, Ben McGilvray (Vetere, Jimmy Ayers), ppg, :36.
Third period: SJP, Jake Vana (Tighe, Tilas), 13:26; CM, Tyler Hamilton (Tommy Gooman), 16:33.
Saves: Owen Watson 7, Dom Walecka 12; SJP, Peyton Palladino 18.
Records: SJP, 9-1-0; CM, 8-2-1.