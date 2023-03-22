If any of the other Division 3 men’s hockey national semifinalists plan on beating Endicott College this weekend, they’d be wise to do some damage in the first two periods.
All season long, the final 15 minutes have belonged to the Gulls.
Fresh off another impressive and dominant third period in last Saturday’s home NCAA quarterfinal win over Norwich, Endicott is preparing to host the Division 3 Frozen Four this Friday at Bourque Arena. The Gulls (23-2-2) will face Hobart (27-2) at 7 p.m. after the University of New England and defending national champion Adrian battle in the opening semifinal at 3 p.m.
Dead even at 0-0 on the scoreboard and with shots on goal nearly equal at 24-23 Saturday night, Endicott owned the third period. The Gulls outshot Norwich 15-2 in the frame and scored three times to the advance to the Frozen Four for the first time in the program’s eight-year history.
“I strongly believe we’re the best third period team in the country,” said senior winger Noah Strawn, who had one of those three third period goals.
The numbers would bear that out. Endicott has outscored its opponents 51-11 this season in the third period (53-11 including overtimes). In 16 of their 27 games, they’ve been tied or trailing after two periods ... and gone an impressive 12-2-2.
In terms of shots on goal, Endicott has a 361-208 edge in the third period. That’s an average of 13 shots every final frame (an a margin of plus-6), putting an immense amount of pressure on opposing goalies.
Moreover, it shows how fit of a team the Gulls are — a credit to head coach R.J. Tolan’s practice style and the diligent work of strength coach Jack Dustin and athletic trainer Kevin Kosiorek.
“We’re prepared to work a 60-minute game,” Strawn said. “We work for the full hour-and-15 every practice back and forth full ice, and that’s how we prepare for those third periods. We don’t want opponents to be able to last with us in those third periods.”
Mentally, Tolan doesn’t like to flood his players’ brains with a lot of tactical adjustments in between periods. There are always tweaks and reminders of things that can be done better, but it’s not as if he’s changing the X’s and O’s in any major way to tilt the game towards his Gulls for the final stanza.
“You might try to point out 1-2 things they can put in their pocket and then hope those things actually happen on the ice,” Tolan said. “Ultimately it comes to them doing what they do every day, holding themselves accountable and how much they care.”
That’s where practice and repetition matter. Endicott wants its players to react and play creatively rather than feel bogged down or restrained by instructions. Of course it’s imperative to make a smart play and limit risks, but those plays are driven by their experience rather than directions from the bench.
“They have to make so many decisions in the heat of the moment in a chaotic sport,” Tolan explained. “As a coach, you put them in position to make the right ones for each other.”
Norwich had beaten Endicott, 3-0, in October and shut the Gulls out for five straight periods going into Saturday’s third. The Gulls were determined to make sure that didn’t last.
“We looked it as a chance to fight back,” senior defenseman Eric Manoukian said. “We took that loss and learned from it, and we were able to use some video to kind of figure out what we needed to get done. We’ve been progressing every single day since then, every single week.”
Hobart, which is in the Frozen Four for the fourth time under 23-year head coach Mark Taylor (and first time since 2019), isn’t too shabby in third periods itself. The Statesmen outscore their foes 41-11 in the third with a 368-232 edge in shots. Hobart has been tied or even after two periods only seven times (and are 5-2 in those instances).
Interestingly, Endicott trailed Salve Regina by two goals with 6:58 left in the third period of the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals. They stormed back to win in regulation with three goals in under four minutes — and have outscored their opponents 12-0 since (those three goals, a 6-0 win over Curry in the CCC final, and the 3-0 win over Norwich) to earn the right to host this Frozen Four.
“The support we get is unbelievable on campus and in the surrounding towns. You go out and get a coffee and people are saying ‘Nice job, keep going, we’re rooting for you.’ This is a dream coming to reality for us,” said Strawn.