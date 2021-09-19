DANVERS -- This was a statement game from St. John's Prep. Not just a win, but complete and total domination.
With senior quarterback Jack Perry completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing for 261 yards and a career high six touchdowns -- three of those to senior captain Jackson Delaney -- the Eagles destroyed highly touted Central Catholic, 49-14, Saturday at Glatz Field.
A stellar defensive effort held Central quarterback Ayden Pereria -- who had accounted for 10 touchdowns (7 throwing, 3 running) the previous week against Springfield Cathedral, to just 59 yards passing and a late fourth quarter TD run long after the final outcome had been decided. The Eagles rolled up 442 yards of offense against the visiting Raiders, including 115 yards on the ground from workhorse tailback James Guy.
"There was a lot of talk about them and a ton of hype," said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, whose two-time defending Division 1 state champions improved to 2-0. "Everybody was talking about the other team ... and we love that. Our kids work hard all summer and winter in the weight room. It's a blue collar bunch, and that hard work pays off.
"Our kids are very physical, and Central Catholic doesn't see teams like us up in the Merrimack Valley (Conference)," added St. Pierre"
St. Pierre has a bit of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in him, and he doesn't mind being the underdog to motivate his team; in fact, he thrives on it.
The buzz all week leading up to Saturday's contest was about Pereira, but it was Perry who starred on this day. By halftime he had already throw for three touchdowns as St. John's Prep raced out to a commanding 41-7 lead over the stunned Raiders.
"I heard all about their quarterback, but I wasn't worried," said Perry, who has now thrown for over 200 yards in both games this season. "The guys in my locker room want to play and were ready to go.
"I expected this to happen because Jackson is one of, if not the best receiver in the state," he added. "I've got one of the best groups with Delaney, Jesse Ofurie (2 TD receptions), and Stephon Patrick (1 TD). They all know how to get open and make some great catches."
St. Pierre said his team worked all week for Pereira, knowing they had to prevent him from scrambling and throwing on the run. Outside linebacker Charlie Stark and defensive end Mason McSweeney led the charge of putting pressure on Pereira, with both sacking him twice. As a result, the Raiders (now 1-1) couldn't mount much offense all afternoon.
Perry found Ofurie for a 23-yard score and Lucas Verrier booted the first of his seven PAT's for a quick 7-0 lead. Three plays later Verrier intercepted Pereira, and Perry fired a 47-yard strike to Patrick to double the hosts' lead. Central Catholic answered with their lone bright spot of the first half when Kolten Williams returned the kick 89-yards to put his team on the board.
That was all the offense the Raiders could muster until the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Eagles went right back to work. Perry found Delaney wide open in the end zone in the closing seconds of the initial quarter, then threw two more touchdown bullets of 30 and 16 yards to him as well as finding Ofurie for a 14-yard scoring strike to put the game away by halftime. Ofurie, a Salem native, had his score set up by a fumble recovery on the kickoff by Shane Williams.
"Delaney had a big game. He's explosive and has great hands," said St. Pierre.
"Central Catholic has that quarterback and is a really good team, but I felt confident in our team and quarterback going in. We weren't given much of a chance by a lot of people, and the kids take that personally. I take it personally. We had a great week of practice and were ready.
"Our defense was outstanding," he added. "We knew we had played very poorly on defense against Marshfield (a 47-42 opening night win) and they were embarrassed. They were very motivated to show they could do much better and did a great job not letting (Pereira) take control of the game."
Central Catholic only had 66 yards total offense in the first half while St. John's Prep put up 321. The home team was able to capitalize on every miscue to keep adding points.
"Every week is a new week, and we set our goals to go deep into the playoffs," said St. Pierre. "We take it one game at a time, and move on to get ready for the next one (Haverhill at Glatz Field Friday night). It's a process ... and we stay in the process."