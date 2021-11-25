SOUTH HAMILTON — Not many running backs on the North Shore possess the type of skill set and strength displayed by Hamilton-Wenham’s Chris Domoracki on a regular basis.
The senior captain capped off a terrific season with an otherworldly performance against arch rival Ipswich Thanksgiving morning. Domoracki ran rampant with a whopping 38 carries for 301 rushing yards and four touchdown scampers as the Generals earned an impressive 33-14 win in front of their home crowd.
Domoracki needed just under 100 yards to finish with 1,000 for the season, surpassed that mark with ease by the second quarter of play.
“My whole thing was I just wanted to get above 1,000 ... and I exceeded that by quite a bit,” Domoracki said with a smile. “I can’t be more grateful, especially on this day. I’m so thankful for my line right now and the boys that are leading me to this point. I’m just so thankful.”
Whether he was finding a hole and ripping off a chunk gain with good reads, or running people over and dragging defenders up field for extra yardage, Domoracki truly couldn’t be stopped. While everyone knew he was getting the ball, it didn’t matter as the senior standout continued to plug away time and time again. He scored on touchdown runs of 6, 1, 9 and 6 yards, respectively, while competing his tail off on defense.
Was he tired at the end of the game? Absolutely. But that wasn’t going to stop him from pounding the rock for Hamilton-Wenham (9-3) until the final whistle.
“Oh my God,” said Domoracki, who finished his senior season with 1,207 rushing yards and 21 trips to the end zone. “I was running on the sideline during halftime and was like, ‘Man, I need water right now.’ At the end I started feeling a little cramp (in his leg) and was like, ‘Man, I just have to keep going. I gotta keep going.’”
The Tigers (1-10) scored their first play from scrimmage as quarterback Aiden Arnold (227 passing yards, 2 TD) found Henry Wright down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.
“We knew if we had some motion that they were going to float with it, just because of how we’ve kind of been operating all season,” explained Ipswich head coach Zack Lamkin. “So we knew that they were going to bite hard. We haven’t passed on the first play all season, so I don’t think they were expecting it.”
The hosts would then string together a eight-play, 65-yard drive of their own, capped off by Domoracki’s first score. Ipswich got the ball back later in the frame on a fumble recovery by Adam Coletti, but a sack by H-W’s Markus Nordin later in the drive forced a Tigers’ punt.
Hamilton-Wenham went 84 yards inn 13 plays, nine of which were handoffs to Domoracki, in the second quarter before he plunged in from a yard out to put his team back in front. Domoracki had 147 yards and two scores by halftime.
“It’s nothing new,” said Domoracki’s twin brother and fellow captain, Luke. “Chris is a beast. He always makes big plays, always a winner. That’s just who he is.”
H-W made it 21-7 early in the third thanks to another Domoracki touchdown to finish off a six-play scoring drive. Ipswich then struck gold again as Arnold connected with Wright for a 75-yard touchdown on an eerily similar play as the opening score.
“We came out with a formation that we haven’t put on film yet and we snapped the ball before they could really adjust to it,” said Lamkin.
Things got even more interesting after a Hamilton-Wenham fumble on the team’s second possession of the third. But the Generals’ D came up big as Kevin O’Donnell registered a pair of textbook sacks to force a punt.
Then, down the stretch in a 27-14 game (after Chris Domoracki added his fourth and final TD), Ipswich was moving the ball deep into Generals’ territory before Luke Domoracki came up with the game-sealing play, intercepting an Arnold pass near the goal line and taking it back 95 yards to the house. O’Donnell had a huge block on the run back to help set up the six points.
In one last ditch effort to find the end zone, Arnold found Wright near the goal line for a 21-yard gain as time expired. But the junior was stopped at the 1-yard line.
It was certainly a valiant effort for Ipswich, which played undermanned all season yet continued to battle The final score was not necessarily indicative of the overall competitiveness of the clash, and Lamkin was proud of his group.
“We were five yards away from it being a one-possession game with three minutes to go, so I definitely don’t think the score tells the story of the game,” said Lamkin. “I’m proud of the kids for not giving up.”
David Lonergan added a team-high 49 rushing yards for Ipswich while Wright was stellar for the receiving corps, hauling in four passes for 161 yards and the two scores.
For Hamilton-Wenham, the team’s entire offensive line was tremendous all game. Sophomore Fullback Chris Collins laid down some incredible blocks (“he does so much, he does everything for us,” said Chris Domoracki) while captain Jackson Courtney, Isaac Hoover, Jackson Dube, Timmy Seaward and Russell Caswell all helped open up big holes for Domoracki throughout the contest.
It was Domoracki’s day, but undoubtedly a full team effort in the season finale for H-W.
“We had our little ceremony (on Wednesday) where the seniors talk and all the coaches thanked them for what was a great year,” said Generals’ head coach Jim Pugh. “Not just about the wins and losses but they were great kids, did what we asked them to do, were polite and went to all the pasta parties, thanked the parents ... just very appreciative for everything. So it was a wonderful, great group of kids.”Hamilton-Wenham 33, Ipswich 14
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
at Patten Field, Hamilton-Wenham High School
Hamilton-Wenham (8-3) 7 6 8 12 33
Ipswich (1-10) 7 0 7 0 14
Scoring summaryI- Henry Wright 65 pass from Aiden Arnold (Matias Zapata kick)
HW- Chris Domoracki 6 run (Zack Walles kick)
HW- Chris Domoracki 1 run (Kick failed)
HW- Chris Domoracki 9 run (Markus Nordin pass from John Ertel)
I- Wright 75 pass from Arnold (Zapata kick)
HW- Chris Domoracki 6 run (Kick failed)
HW- Luke Domoracki 95 interception return (Kick failed)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham -- Chris Domoracki 38-301, John Ertel 1-10, Luke Domoracki 4-9, Chris Collins 1-3; Ipswich — David Lonergan 7-49, Henry Wright 7-16, Aiden Arnold 12-15, Max Somers 1- (-4).
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel 1-3-(-1)-0-0; Ipswich — Arnold 10-14-227-2-2.
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham — Markus Nordin 1-(-1); Ipswich — Wright 4-161, Brad McGowan 3-42, Charlie Henderson 2-23, Lonergan 1-1.