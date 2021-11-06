HAMILTON -- When it comes to high school football in November, virtually no one who sees regular playing time is completely healthy.
"You know how you are physically," said Hamiilton-Wenham's junior left tackle, Russell Caswell. "So you really have to prepare yourself mentally. You've got to think you're going to win going in ... you really have to know you're going to win."
By controlling both the trenches and the football on a sunny but cool Saturday afternoon, the Generals did just that in their Division 7 playoff opener. Senior captain Chris Domoracki pounded his way for 169 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns as his club beat visiting Leicester, 28-14, at the high school's grass field.
"It's getting a little colder and people's hands are getting a little stiffer. I'm happy to be that running back who holds onto the ball nice and tight," said Domoracki.
The Generals (now 7-2) racked up 261 yards on 42 carries, battering away at the Wolverines to the tune of more than six yards per carry. Domoracki, his twin brother (and fellow captain) Luke, sophomore fullback Chris Collins and quarterback John Ertel weren't executing any fancy plays, but rather tried-and-true staples of the team's run-heavy playbook.
Doing so requires an offensive line that can push their opponents back to open holes, and the Generals' quintet of Caswell, Tim Seaward, Isaac Hover, Jackson Courtney ("Milk Dud" said Caswell with a chuckle) and Jackson Dube did so with aplomb. When Ertel went back to pass (4-for-5, 52 yards and a touchdown), they gave him plenty of time to scan his downfield options, too.
"We've got Chris who is a power back, Luke is an elusive guy, and Collins is a big, bruising guy. No matter who we're blocking for, we're going to pick up yardage," said Caswell.
Hamilton-Wenham, the No. 3 seed, will now host No. 6 Cohasset (6-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. back on their home turf in the quarterfinals.
"Our kids are just playing really, really well," said veteran coach Jim Pugh, who brought in a pair of Generals' all-time greats (Chris Schrock and Reggie Maidment) to speak with his team in recent weeks and prepare them for the postseason.
"It's a great group of kids. The camaraderie and the leadership and the captains (Courtney and the Domoracki twins) that keep on top of our kids ... really, it's a pleasure to coach them."
Hamilton-Wenham scored on each of its first four possessions (save for a one-play kneeldown to end the first half), going 65 yards on each of the first two, 88 on the third drive and 52 on their final scoring march.
Nine straight runs set the stage for Ertel to throw a 24-yard touchdown strike to Markus Nordin in the right corner of the end zone and a 7-0 lead. Leicester (3-5) needed just four plays to respond, helped by a 34-yard halfback option pass, and quarterback Michael Mero ran it in from four yards out to tie the score.
The Generals simply went back to work and kept pounding the football, taking a 14-7 lead three plays into the second quarter after Chris Domoracki took it up the gut from four yards out. Following a punt by the Wolverines to the H-W 12-yard line, the hosts worked their way methodically over midfield before Chris Domoracki found a hole in the left side of the visitors' defense and powered his way to paydirt from 38 yards out and a 21-7 lead at halftime.
"I got some great blocks, got around the edge and there was just me and one of their guys. I don't know who he was, but I just kept pushing off him with a stiff arm for about 15 yards until I scored," said Domoracki.
Leicester scored again on the opening sequence of the third quarter, but again H-W responded as Domoracki ran the eighth and final play of the drive (all on the ground) in from four yards away. Zack Walles booted the fourth of his extra points.
James Day had an excellent day in the defensive secondary for the Generals and couldn't have two interceptions -- one, that he actually returned 72 yards for a score, was called back due to a defensive penalty. Collins also had a spectacular game at middle linebacker.
"We trust ourselves, that's the thing," said Caswell. "We'll be ready for next week."
Hamilton-Wenham 28, Leicester 14
Division 7 First Round
at Hamilton-Wenham
Leicester (4-5);7;0;7;0;14
Hamilton-Wenham (7-2);7;14;7;0;28
Scoring summary
HW-Markus Nordin 24 pass from John Ertel (Zack Walles kick)
L-Michael Mero 4 run (Mason Griffiths kick)
HW-Chris Domoracki 1 run (Walles kick)
HW-Domoracki 38 run (Walles kick)
L-Mero 8 run (Griffiths kick)
HW-Domoracki 4 run (Walles kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Leicester — Xavien Rosario 9-64, Michael Mero 13-45, Seth Larson 3-22, Jessie Kinsumba 1-6, Griffin Metcalf 1-2; Hamilton-Wenham — Chris Domoracki 24-169, Chris Collins 10-49, Luke Domoracki 6-23, John Ertel 2-20.
PASSING: Leicester — Mero 7-14-86-0-0, A.J. Direnzo 1-1-34-0-0; Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel 4-5-52-1-0.
RECEIVING: Leicester — Rosario 5-76, Hunter Senior 1-34, Luke Clay 1-9, Larson 1-1; Hamilton-Wenham — Markus Nordin 2-26, Zack Walles 1-15, C. Domoracki 1-11.