IPSWICH — Late season injuries for both the Ipswich and Danvers High boys lacrosse teams meant that the winner of their game Tuesday would require someone to step up with an extraordinary effort.
Both Eliot Donovan and Peter Bauman were up to the task for the hosts.
Donovan, a senior attackman, scored a season high seven goals and assisted on the other two while Bauman, a 12th grade defenseman and team captain, played a stellar shutdown role as the Tigers knocked off Danvers, 9-8, at Jack Welch Stadium.
Now with 42 goals on the season, Donovan — who took 16 total shots — recorded seven of his team’s first eight tallies Tuesday before assisting on freshman Luke Wile’s second of the game, coming with 4:45 to go. That gave Ipswich a 9-7 lead and ultimately proved to be the game-winner as sophomore Connor Harvey of Danvers scored his third goal of the afternoon a minute later.
“Eliot’s been starting to find his groove,” said Ipswich head coach Glenn Foster, his team now 8-4. “His shot when he comes off the far side and hits it inside the far pipe, that’s tough for most goaltenders to stop. He’s got a great shot.”
Bauman had the responsibility of shutting down the Falcons’ top scorer, Colby Dunham, and held the dangerous midfielder to just two assists.
“Peter did an excellent job on (Dunham). It’s probably the best game he’s played,” said Foster.
“I watched (Dunham) wheeling and dealing on film; he’s really good. He loves to show you this,” Foster said, with an imaginary stick in his left hand, “and you go for it as a defender, and off he goes. Or he’ll start to his right, then rolls back real quick to his left and is gone. But Peter didn’t go for anything off that, no fakes. He just sat in his stance, kept his stick on him and did a really nice job.”
Following the loss, the Falcons find themselves at 8-9 with one regular season game to play Thursday at Dracut. A win and they automatically qualify for postseason play; a loss and they’d have to hope that their final two games would be enough to push them into the top 32 of the Division 2 power ratings (they were 33rd coming into Tuesday’s tilt).
“Colby couldn’t really break free too much today. Their long poles were able to slow down our middies,” Ritchie added. “We had to use Colby a lot on faceoffs, too, so he was more gassed at the end of the game.”
Ryan Orroth, another senior, had nine saves in net for Ipswich. His counterpart, Aidan Perry, made a dozen stops for the Blue-and-White.
Down 7-5 in the third quarter, the Falcons rallied to tie it before the fourth quarter began on goals by Sean Rivard and Trevor McNeil. That was the sixth and final time that the game would be knotted up.
McNeill had two goals and one assist, sophomore Brady Tersolo also had two goals, Rivard had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Rotker handed out three assists.
For Ipswich, Will Harrington and Chris Burns both finished with one assist. The Tigers can claim the Cape Ann League Baker title all to itself with a win at Triton Friday in its regular season finale. A loss means they’ll have to share the CAL Baker crown with Manchester Essex.
