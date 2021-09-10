DANVERS -- Essex Tech junior wideout Jayce Dooley was pumped up following Friday night's season opener against Lynn Tech -- and rightfully so.
The talented skill player was virtually unstoppable in the Hawks dominant win, hauling in six passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns as his team cruised to a 41-8 victory.
"I'll do anything to win, anything for the team," said an exuberant Dooley. "I'm so happy and proud of these guys. They've worked their (butts) off all week long and all year so far, they deserve it all."
Dooley was a force to be reckoned with in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference last season, forming a scary one-two punch with quarterback Devin Lebron. In Friday evening's home opener, the duo picked up right where it left off, as Lebron found his partner in crime for a pair of touchdowns (from 14 and 2-yards out, respectively) in the first quarter alone.
Unfortunately, Lebron was forced to leave the game soon after due to a nagging shoulder injury. That didn't matter.
Dooley proceeded to run his routes, and run them with a purpose, burning his men time and time again and allowing backup QB Harry Lynch to find him for two more long scores. He caught a 56-yarder up the sideline and flew all the way to paydirt midway through the third quarter to give the Hawks a 28-8 lead; grabbed another 52-yard sling from Lynch later in the frame, and capped off his impressive season debut with a 31-yard touchdown snag late in the fourth to help seal the deal.
"I think Jayce is unbeatable, and you have to utilize someone like that," said Hawks' head coach Dan Connors. "I think he's the best guy around here and there's not a lot of guys who can cover him. Man, zone, it doesn't matter. If they can find a guy that can cover him we have plenty of other guys we can go to so we're not really concerned, but if he's open you have to throw it to him and he had a big night tonight."
As for Lynch, who filled in beautifully on short notice to the tune of 179 yards through the air and two touchdowns, Connors couldn't have been happier. If Lebron is forced to miss extended time with the dinged up shoulder, Connors is confident that Lynch can continue to get the job done.
"Hopefully Devin's going to be OK. He was pulled by the trainer out of precaution and we have Harry Lynch go in who is little known but a very, very good player," said Connors. "We're going to be just fine with him which is really nice. I thought Harry did an outstanding job sealing it up for us."
While the hosts' outstanding aerial attack certainly stole the show, it was without a doubt a complete team effort for Connors' group.
PJ Norton ran the ball well, carrying the rock 13 times for 50 yards including a 17-yard scamper to paydirt; Lynch had a 70-yard rushing score up the middle, and the offense as a whole continued to move the chains all night long.
Defensively, Essex Tech allowed just the one score, which came on a rushing plunge from Alex Mendez from seven yards out late in the first half. Norton came up with an interception to close out the opening half, and after the break the visiting Tigers' offensive possessions looked like this: punt, turnover on downs, punt (fake punt failed), and a seven play, minimal-yardage series before the game clock ran out.
"I'm proud of the staff," Connors said of his defensive coaches. "Juan Juan who's the head hoop coach (at Essex Tech) calls the defense now. He talked to the guys at halftime, made some great adjustments and that's what you saw. Taking a linebacker off and putting a D-lineman in and playing more of a front (was key). I thought we were stronger up front and I think that's still true and that's what we were able to adjust to and that's kind of how we shut them down."
Connors highlighted the play of Luke Joyce in particular on defense, who he referred to as "a rock out there".
Essex Tech will look to ride the wave of momentum into next week's clash at Blue Hills Regional Tech in Canton, and Dooley can't wait.
"Clean slate," he said. "Once it's over it's over. Blue Hills' next, c'mon now!"
Essex Tech 41, Lynn Tech 8
at Essex Tech
Essex Tech (1-0) 14 7 7 13 -- 41
Lynn Tech (0-1) 0 8 0 0 -- 8
ET - Jayce Dooley 14 pass from Devin Lebron (Ryan Galluci kick)
ET - Dooley 2 pass from Lebron (Galluci kick)
ET - Harry Lycnh 70 run (Galluci kick)
LT - Alex Mendez 7 run (Mendez rush)
ET - Dooley 56 pass from Lynch (Galluci kick)
ET - PJ Norton 17 run (kick failed)
ET - Dooley 31 pass from Lynch (Galluci kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Essex Tech: Harry Lynch 4-70, PJ Norton 13-50, Devin Lebron 4-30, Luke Joyce 2-11, Rudy De Jesus 1-10, Maddy Hammond 1- (-2), Jayce Dooley 2- (-3).
PASSING: Essex Tech: Harry Lynch 6-14-179-2-0; Devin Lebron 4-4-69-2-0.
RECEIVING: Jayce Dooley 6-189, Colin Holden 2-29, Norton 1-20, De Jesus 1-10.