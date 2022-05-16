SWAMPSCOTT — From the way he carries himself on the mound to the chin strap style beard he sports with the same No. 21 on his back, Swampscott senior Cam O'Brien is the spitting image of his older brother Sean.
Masconomet head coach T.J. Baril coached the elder O'Brien when he was the Big Blue's boss and on Monday night under the lights, his Chieftains learned first-hand that in terms of sheer competitiveness, Cam is a chip off the old block.
Making his first start of the season on Senior Day, O'Brien threw six solid innings, scattered five hits and got out of a few jams to make sure Swampscott officially punched its state tournament ticket with a 4-2 win.
"Cam comes from a long line of O'Brien's that know how to compete out on that mound," said Baril. "He was tough and when we had our chances to break through, he held us off."
The Chieftains (7-8) came out swinging aggressively. Chris O'Grady stung a first-pitch single and Matt Golini hammed a first-pitch double as Masco put two in scoring position with no outs. O'Brien had the answer: He cleanly fielded a chopper to the mound and tossed home for an out then induced a double play ball to end inning unscathed.
"Cam's a gamer. He's been in a lot of big spots in different sports so it's nice to have guys like that around," Swampscott coach Joe Caponigro said of the Super Bowl winning quarterback.
Swampscott took advantage of two Masco errors in the bottom half. John Cuttle's RBI single plated fellow seniors Matt Schroeder and Connor Correniti to put the Big Blue on top for good and Jonah Cadorette added an RBI double before Masco ace Erik Sibbach ended the threat there.
Sibbach threw all six frames, striking out six and stranding six runners on base while working his way around seven hits. Cadorette (3-for-3) sparked Swampscott's other run producing inning with a single, moving around on an Aiden Wyse single and coming home on a sacrifice fly by Will Roddy.
"Erik kept us in it," said Baril, noting Swampscott only got one run with the bases loaded and one out in the third. "He's been pitching out of trouble all year."
The Chieftains got on the board in the sixth with a hit batsman and an error. Kevin Pelletier earned an RBI on a fielder's choice and Logan Keune came up with an RBI single but O'Brien limited the damage to retain the lead.
Catcher Will Dempsey gunned down a runner stealing while Braeden O'Connor and Tyler Feldberg also has hits for the Chieftains, who also hit into a rally killing double play in the third inning.
"We made a couple of mistakes running the bases that put us in tough positions on those," Baril noted.
Strikeout machine Pierce Friedman then came on and needed only nine pitches to earn the save in the seventh; he fanned the first two batters and got a groundout to third to end it.
"It was a great way to end our Senior Day," Caponigro said. "We couldn't have scripted that any better today."