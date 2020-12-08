Dowd moving to Sweden's top tier with Djurgarden

Hayley Dowd is moving up in the world — the Swedish women's soccer world.
The 26-year-old Peabody native recently signed a professional women's soccer deal with Djurgarden, a team in the top tier of Sweden's women's football structure. The 12-team league known as the OBOS Damallsvenkan, or women's Allsvenskan, is a step up from the Elitettan league where she's played for the last two years.
The team's director, Jean Balawo, described Dowd on their web site as a "powerful striker" and a "fast and avid striker who likes to challenge and always knows where the goal is."
That's certainly something Dowd showed in her two years with Moron BK. In the 2019 season, Dowd notched 33 goals and won the Elitettan golden boot for most goals in the league. She followed that up by scoring 15 this year.
The squad hoped to finish in the top two sports and earn a promotion to the women's Allsvenskan, but when a solid season ended in third place the chance to move to a top club that plays its home games at Stockholm Olympic Stadium was too much to pass up.
"I'm really excited," Dowd said. "Having spent three years in Sweden now, I feel ready for the next step at the higher level."
Peabody High's all-time leading scorer with 204 points, Dowd notched 90 in a stellar four-year career at Boston College before turning pro with the Boston Breakers. When that team folded after her debut in the 2017 season, she moved overseas and has enjoyed great success so far.
She'll enjoy the holidays statewide before heading back to prepare for the new season in January.
