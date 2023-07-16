Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.