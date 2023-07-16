What a week of golf it was at Manchester by the Sea's Essex County Club.
Hosting the 115th Massachusetts Amateur Championship, the club saw its longtime competitive course record broken when John Broderick fired an 8-under par 62 in Tuesday's final round of stroke play. Then in Friday's championship finale, Longmeadow's Ryan Downes became the youngest player to ever win the prestigious event, doing so at just 17 years old.
Downes, a Vanderbilt commit, outlasted Matthew Naumec for a 6 & 5 victory in the 36-hole match play finals on Friday. The match was tied through the first 21 holes before Downes captured five of the next seven holes to take a commanding 5-up lead and cruise to the finish line from there. His ball striking with his irons was immaculate all week, and some impressive putting helped him finish off holes with a bang.
Prior to Friday's monumental accomplishment, James Driscoll (1996) and Ted Adams (1939) were the youngest to win the event, doing so at age 18.