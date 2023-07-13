MANCHESTER BY THE SEA — Four grueling days of golf down, one to go.
Following some impressive performances in both the quarterfinal and semifinal match play rounds Thursday at Essex County Club, just two golfers remain standing in their quest to win the 115th Massachusetts Amateur Championship: Framingham Country Club's Matthew Naumec and Longmeadow's Ryan Downes.
Naumec, 30, finished first Thursday by securing a 3 & 2 upset win over stroke play medalist and Essex CC course record holder John Broderick. Less than an hour later, the 17-year-old Downes finished off Joe Harney with a birdie putt on 16 to clinch a 4 & 2 victory.
The two are familiar with one another and look forward to teeing it up for all the marbles beginning Friday morning at 7.
"We played each other last year (in the Mass. Amateur quarterfinals, won by Downes) and we're at the same club too, so I've known him since he was probably 10 years old," Naumec said of Downes. "I know the whole family; it's great. (Friday) should be a lot of fun."
In topping Broderick — a Vanderbilt golf team member who set the course on fire earlier in the week — Naumec erased an early deficit with wins on the ninth (par) and 11th (birdie) holes. Two more pars on 13 and 14 against Broderick's bogey/double bogey mishap put him in great position to seal the deal and advance to the finals. Naumec had topped Walpole's Jack Boulger, 4 & 3, earlier in the day in the quarters.
"John is a hell of a player; he's phenomenal," said Naumec. "He's got a great move, putts really well, chips really well.
"I had to take vacation days to play out here, so I'm just trying to hit some fairways and greens and had a couple putts fall. I just got lucky."
While Naumec is considered a veteran at this event, having played collegiately at Boston College before a stint on affiliates of the PGA Tour (he also qualified and played in the 2019 US Open), Downes is just getting his career started.
The 2022 Mass Golf Player of the Year is a rising senior at Longmeadow High and will join Broderick at Vanderbilt upon graduation. He made the Mass. Amateur championship round last year, but says his game is in an even better spot this summer.
"I fell like last year was, I don't want to say a miracle run, but I don't feel like my game was in as good of shape as it is now," said Downes, who topped Joseph Lenane in the quarters before cashing birdie putts on both the 15th and 16th holes against Harney in the semis. :I feel like I'm much more mature as a player, I'm better around the greens, better ball striker, pretty much better everywhere."
As far as his championship bout with a familiar face, Downes couldn't be more excited.
"I played Matt in the quarterfinals last year and beat him I think 2 & 1, so I'm sure he's looking for a little redemption," said Downes. "It should be a fun day."
Friday's finale will consist of 36 holes, beginning bright and early in an effort to beat some expected rain in the afternoon. Admission is free to the public.