SALEM — Olde Salem Greens recently held their annual 2-Ball tournament, and a pair of familiar names came out on top in the Championship Division.
Longtime Salem High boys basketball coach Tom Doyle and his son Ethan, who played three sports for the Witches (including golf and basketball for his dad), recorded an 18-hole score of 65 to take the crown. The pairs of Dustin Dube/Tim Richmond and Jake Theriault/Beau Theriault tied for second overall with 68s.
In the men's division, Mike Mullaney and Billy Connor combined for a 71 to earn first place honors, with Matt Houde and Matt Cocozella taking second with a 74.
The women's division was won by Avery Russell and Emily Hudak Ries (86), followed by runner-up Jodi Mugnano and Becky Pingree (88).
Finally in the senior division, it was Jimmy Billings and Mike Babin who came out victorious with a 74. Tony Blood and Joey Sullivan were close behind with a 76.
Olde Salem Green is a 9-hole public course with a par 35, located at 75 Wilson St. in Salem. For tee times, please call 978-744-2124.