Doyle (hat trick), Mezza (5 points) push Beverly past Peabody 

PEABODY — There was a hat trick by one player, a four-assist, five-point night by one of his linemates, and still another skater who notched his first varsity goal on his birthday.
While it wasn't a perfect game by any means, it was certainly more than enough for the Beverly High boys hockey team to run its winning streak to a season high three games Wednesday night as they took down host Peabody, 8-3, at the McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
Beverly (4-3), which scored the last five goals of the contest, got a hat trick and one assist from alternate captain Gavin Doyle, the aforementioned 1-goal, 4-assist showing from his linemate, junior center Matt Mezza, and sophomore defenseman Timmy Sullivan celebrated his 16th birthday with a knuckleball shot from the point that found netting just 1:11 into the proceedings.
Junior winger D.J. Bachini added three assists and sophomore goaltender Dylan Hunter stopped 17 shots for his third victory as the Panthers shook off a sluggish start and started skating, getting pucks in deep and winning the majority of the 1-on-1 battles against the game-but-undermanned Tanners over the final two periods.
"We started playing much more aggressively and began putting pucks on net, then going after them," said Doyle, who had one tally in the first period and his final two in the third, including one on the power play.
"I think coming off of that win over Marblehead (4-0) on Sunday and then not having practiced the last two days, we got ahead of ourselves a little bit tonight," added Mezza, the team's leading scorer with 13 points. "But we turned things around and were able to really get going after that first period."
Mezza assisted on all three of Doyle's goals, floating feathery passes across the sheet to his winger.
"Mezza was a beast tonight," Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi said, his team now over the .500 mark for the first time since his first game as the team's head coach last winter.
"He and Doyle really worked well off of each other and took advantage over the last two periods."
Captain Max Murphy and juniors Jeff Hallinan and Austin Bernard were Beverly's other lamplighters, with Bernard's shorthanded goal with 12.3 seconds to go in the second period, the real backbreaker. Bachini had blocked a shot in the defensive zone and shot up ice on a breakaway, which Peabody netminder Lucas DeMild (28 saves) stopped. But Bernard was right there to pounce on the rebound and slide it into the empty cage.
"That shorty really demoralized us," said Tanners (1-5-1) head coach Christian Wright, whose team had used a much more aggressive skating forecheck in the second period after playing more of a trap style in the first, but ultimately its 10 skaters got worn down in the frame.
Peabody had played one of its best periods of the season over the first 15 minutes, coming back twice to tie the Panthers on goals from Matt Devin and Luke Buckley (goal, 2 assists). Devin's goal was a pretty power play snipe from an odd angle underneath the left circle, while Buckley followed up an Anthony Bettencourt shot after an open ice hit by Andrew Sousa freed up the puck.
Devin tied the game for a third time early in the second period, with Buckley again assisting, but they could find the scoresheet no more.
"I felt like we were competitive and gave them some pushback before we ran out of gas," said Wright. "Beverly's a good team that comes after you hard, though, and they really grind. They're disciplined, they're well-coached and they work hard. When you play against them, you can see why they're having the success that they are."
Beverly 8, Peabody 3
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Beverly 2 4 2 — 8
Peabody 2 1 0 — 3
First period: B, Tim Sullivan (D.J. Bachini, Cam Cook), 1:11; P, Matt Devin (Luke Buckley), ppg, 10:36; B, Gavin Doyle (Matt Mezza), 11:55; B, Buckley (Andrew Bettencourt, Andrew Sousa), 13:39.
Second period: B, Max Murphy (un), :20; P, Devin (Buckley), 1:35; B, Mezza (Doyle), 4:39; B, Jeff Hallinan (Mezza, Bachini), ppg, 12:58; B, Austin Bernard (Bachini), shg, 14:47.
Third period: B, Doyle (Mezza, Jaxon Thomas), ppg, 2:11; B, Doyle (Mezza), 12:35.
Saves: B, Dylan Hunter 17; P, Lucas DeMild 28.
Records: B, 4-3-0; P, 1-54-1.