SALEM — In his 19 years as the Salem High boys basketball coach, Tom Doyle has never missed the state tournament. He’s led his teams to 20 or more wins on four separate occasions and has recorded at least one playoff win 10 times.
This winter, Doyle’s Witches will once again compete in the postseason — and it’ll come on the heels of a significant individual milestone.
With Tuesday evening’s 56-50 victory over rival Peabody, Doyle officially clinched his 300th career win at his alma mater. Following the triumph, Doyle celebrated the accomplishment on his home floor with his family, team, friends and supporters.
“It’s been a great run here and I’m very fortunate to be in a place that’s like a home to me,” said Doyle, who sports a career coaching record of 300-121 at Salem High.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of great players and build relationships with those players, and I’ve had a lot of great assistant coaches and staff here. It’s just been a great run. I’ve been a part of so many great things at Salem High.”
Doyle began coaching in the 2003-04 campaign when his son Ethan was just a baby. Ethan recently graduated from Salem High and now serves as an assistant coach to his dad, while his other son, Jack, is a starting guard on this year’s squad. Celebrating the milestone with his two boys and wife Jessica is something he certainly isn’t taking for granted.
“Family has always been huge for me,” said Doyle, who received a celebratory shower of confetti and water from his players following the win. “Ethan was a ball boy for me, then a player and now an assistant coach. It’s really evolved for him and then seeing Jack be a key contributor on a team that’s 16-3 right now is awesome. Just to have them here and to do it at home is very special.”
While Doyle certainly earned his celebration, nothing was set in stone heading into this rivalry clash.
Peabody started hot, racing out to a near double-digit lead in the opening quarter thanks to a slew of outside shots. But both sides went ice cold from the field for a lengthy stretch in the first half and found themselves knotted at 26 going into the break.
Salem eventually took the lead early in the third quarter and was able to hold on down the stretch. Treston Abreu was incredibly productive after intermission, dropping 18 of his game-high 23 points and helping to seal the deal with some big buckets at the rim in the final minutes.
“We really made an effort to try to get him the ball more in the paint in the second half; we thought he could really do some damage in there,” Doyle said of Abreu, who added 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. “We love him shooting the three, too, but we really want him attacking the paint first, then stepping out and hitting some threes if need be — and that’s what he did.”
Abreu’s transition layup with under a minute to play put the Witches up by four (53-49), a big enough cushion to hold on for the win. Freshman Brayson Green also aided in the strong finish, hitting a key corner three and a layup in traffic in the final minutes. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Despite hitting seven 3-pointers, Peabody (13-7) struggled from beyond the arc all evening. Shea Lynch (11 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals) hit a pair of big buckets in crunch time to keep his team within striking distance, while Colin Berube also canned one of his three triples in the final minutes to bring his team within two just before Abreu’s decisive bucket inside.
Luke Roan added a double-double for the Tanners with 10 points and 12 boards, while sophomore Anthony Forte continued to play well, contributing 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the setback.
“I think both teams are pretty evenly matched; honestly, it came down to them making a few more shots than we did,” said Peabody head coach Thad Broughton. “We got cold. We had open looks and just couldn’t make them.
“Looking back on it, sometimes when your outside shots don’t fall you second guess it, of course. But I trust my guys to take those and make them all day long. Hats off to Salem; they stepped up when it counted.”
Broughton has had some battles with Doyle over the years and showed nothing but respect in congratulating his coaching counterpart.
“Tommy’s a class act. He does things the right way and it’s a pleasure to coach against him,” said Broughton. “He’s one of the veterans in the NEC and Salem’s good year-in and year-out. He always gets the job done, so congratulations to him; I’m very happy for him.”
Doyle also highlighted the play of senior Angel Tejada, who scored just three points but was terrific in all other facets of the game. He secured eight rebounds, dished out four assists, swiped a steal and was paramount defensively in the win.
Salem 56, Peabody 50
at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse at Salem High
Salem: Brayson Green 5-2-15, Darlin Santiago 3-0-7, Chris Qirjazi 2-1-5, Jayren Romero 1-0-3, Treston Abreu 10-1-23, Angel Tejada 0-3-3, Bryan Delacruz 0-0-0. Totals: 21-7-56.
Peabody: Anthony Forte 5-1-12, Nick Soper 2-1-6, Danny Barrett 1-0-2, Shea Lynch 4-1-11, Colin Berube 3-0-9, Luke Roan 4-2-10. Totals: 19-5-50.
Halftime: 26-26
3-Pointers: S — Green 3, Abreu 2, Santiago, Romero; P — Berube 3, Lynch 2, Forte, Soper.
Records: S 16-3; P 13-7
Tom Doyle’s year-by-year record at Salem High
2003-04: 20-3
2004-05: 20-4
2005-06: 20-3
2006-07: 16-6
2007-08: 15-6
2008-09: 15-8
2009-10: 19-8
2010-11: 16-7
2011-12: 13-11
2012-13: 17-7
2013-14: 17-7
2014-15: 17-7
2015-16: 21-4
2016-17: 10-11
2017-18: 10-11
2018-19: 15-6
2019-20: 11-10
2020-21: 12-2 (COVID-19 season)
2021-22: 16-3 and counting