SALEM — Momentum is supposed to be as good as the next day's starting pitcher. Just 24 hours after earning their first win of the season, Salem High knew its momentum was in great shape when senior Ethan Doyle took the ball.
With impressive command and an attack mentality, Doyle went the distance and fanned a season-high 12 to beat visiting Peabody High, 8-2, Thursday afternoon at Salem State University.
"Ethan's a dog. I love seeing him grow into the player he is, the leader and the man that he is," said Salem coach Jesse Amaya. "It was very impressive to see the way he carried his team."
Salem (2-6) had thrown a four-inning perfect game Wednesday and Doyle kept that trend going when he put away the first nine Tanners in order Thursday. That made it seven straight perfect innings for the Witches until Peabody's Juan Tolentino singled through the left side to lead off the fourth.
That frame was the best chance for Peabody (5-5) to do some damage. Brendan Smith broke the seal with an RBI on a fielder's choice but Doyle bowled his neck and got back-to-back K's with the bases loaded to retain what was then a 2-1 lead.
"Doyle threw it very well. He pounded the zone," Tanner coach Mark Bettencourt said. "We couldn't square him up, and the few times we did we weren't able to put them together for a big inning."
The game was a mirror image of Peabody's 7-2 win in the season opener. That day, the Tanners took advantage of some errors and ran the bases well and Thursday, Salem got four of its eight runs as a direct result of balls to the backstop on wild pitches or passed balls. Robert Palacois singled and scored on a passed ball and Jack Doyle (three runs) came home on a Sebby Cruz sac fly.
Salem then busted out for five in the fourth thanks to Jack Doyle's leadoff double. Salem took advantage of two Peabody errors, got two on passed balls, saw Ethan Doyle knock home a run and really buried the Tanners when senior Bobby Jellison crushed a 2-run triple to the wall.
"That was a great knock by Bobby. He really used the gaps a this field to his advantage," said Amaya. "This game really shows our growth. We've worked hard on baserunning in practice and it's paying off."
Senior Ryan Knight hit an inside the park home run to the wall in right as Peabody tried to rally. Doyle, however, put down the next six in a row to end the game with 101 pitches. He fanned three of those six and only walked one.
Senior Dom Annese threw all six frames for Peabody, scattering six hits and fanning three. Michael Krouse and Nick Villano also had hits for the visitors.
"Dom competed," Bettencourt said. "We made a few mistakes that translated into bigger problems. You can't give a team four or five outs."
Tommy Beauregard and Reynold Fortuna added hits for the Witches, who last beat the Tanners in 2018. Shaking off some tough luck in their first six games to win two straight is a sing of things to come, Salem hopes.
"These guys could've checked out and they didn't. It shows their character," said Amaya. "It's a new season now; we've got a nice homestand come up here and it feels good to be focusing on baseball and getting better."