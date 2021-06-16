Dozen North Shore baseball squads ready for playoffs

Precious few non-league matchups this spring mean there are more unknowns than ever heading into the state baseball playoffs. Yet many North Shore teams will be renewing acquaintances with familiar foes when the action begins Friday afternoon.
A dozen teams from the local landscape enter four single elimination North brackets as the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association starts its first official state tournaments since March of 2020. There were no qualifying standards for this year's playoffs because of COVID-19-related uncertainties when the season began six weeks ago, so every team had a chance to opt in, all of which are seeded by winning percentage.
There's also no Super 8 tournament this spring, meaning St. John's Prep is in Division 1 North for the first time since 2013. The Eagles (10-3) are seeded No. 4 in the 24-team bracket and host the winner of Friday's Chelmsford/Malden game on Monday at 4 p.m. It'll be the first 7-inning playoff game in Prep history as they look to end what's now a 21-year state title drought.
Sam Belliveau (3-3, 1.06 ERA, 40 strikeouts) and Peter Martin (4-0, 2.52 ERA) lead the Eagles pitching staff, with the bats led by Chris Dirks (.417), Pat D'Amico (.362, 15 runs, 11 RBI), Nick Sollitro (.333, 11 RBI) and D.J. Pacheco (.317, 2 home runs).
Peabody (8-8) is the No. 14 seed and will meet former Northeastern Conference rival Lynn Classical (4-5) in Division 1 North action Friday at Bezemes Diamond (4 p.m.). The winner goes on to face another familiar foe in No. 3 Lynn English (7-2) Monday under the lights at Fraser Field.
The Tanners are making their first playoff appearance since 2018 with captain Ryan Knight (.418) and senior Juan Tolentino (.359) at the top of the order. Junior Justin Powers (3-3, 2.70 ERA, 48 K's) heads the rotation with sophomore Michael Geissler (2 wins, 2.74 ERA) throwing well and seniors Dom Annese and Evan DiLillo ready to eat innings.
The Division 2 North bracket has 23 teams, with some local clubs getting started in preliminary round action Friday and others waiting for their first round opponents Monday.
No. 15 Beverly (7-7) will host East Boston (5-9) from the Boston City League Friday at 4 p.m. The Panthers won their regular season finale and are swinging the bats well behind Austin Bernard (.517), Sam Armbruster (.333), Griffin Francis (.385) and Logan Petrosino (.474, 10 RBI). Cooper Gavin and Eric DePiero lead the pitching staff. Should the Panthers win, they'd go to North Andover (12-2), which won the Super 8 in 2019, on Monday.
Danvers (9-8) drew the No. 13 seed and will host Billerica (5-10) Friday at 4 p.m. The Falcons have one of the state's best young lefties in Joe Zamejtis, who is 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA and an area-leading 65 strikeouts. Tyler Robinson also pitches formidably, with Steve Reardon (.370), John Curran (.353) and Brendan Trohon (.327) leading the offense. A win (Danvers' first in the playoffs since 2017) would send the Falcons to No. 4 Wakefield on Monday.
Salem (6-10) is seeded No. 17 and visits Melrose (5-7) Friday with the winner facing top-seeded Shawsheen (13-1) on Monday. The Witches enter the tourney coming off back-to-back wins over Beverly and Danvers Co-aces Bobby Jellison (3 wins, 40 K's) and Ethan Doyle (43 K's) make them a tough customer. Tommy Beauregard and Jack Doyle are leading the way offensively for Salem.
Waiting their turns until Monday's action are Masconomet and Marblehead.
The NEC South champion Magicians are 13-4 and seeded No. 5, with the winner of Whittier and Belmont visiting Seaside Park on Monday. Marblehead averages over six runs per game with Godot Gaskins (.345, 17 runs), Charlie Titus (.353, 23 RBI), Sami Loughlin (.391) and Schuyler Schmitt (.356, 22 runs) all playing at an all-star level. Lefty Jacob Sherf (0.65 ERA, 47 K's) is a true ace for a staff with a deep bullpen.
The Chieftains went 10-5 in their first go through the NEC this season and drew the No. 8 see; they'll host No. 9 Woburn (7-4) in Boxford Monday. Aaron Zenus has 18 hits, 18 runs and 49 strikeouts for Masco while Erik Sibbach leads the area with five pitching wins and Sean Moynihan lead the area with 24 RBI.
The Division 3 North bracket has heavyweight Austin Prep at the top of the heap and a few local clubs looking to contend.
Swampscott (7-7) is seeded No. 14 and hosts NEC rival Saugus (5-9) Friday, with the winner going to Boson Latin on Monday. The Big Blue outlasted the Sachems in a pair of one-run games this year, 3-2 in 10 innings and 8-7 last week. Catcher Connor Correnti leads the Big Blue with 15 hits and 10 RBI while Jonah Cadorette had 11 RBI, Cam O'Brien had two homers and Nate Stern lead the pitching staff with three wins.
Bishop Fenwick (8-11) lost five in a row heading into the postseason and draws the No. 18 seed, with a trip to Lynnfield (7-8) on tap Friday in a rematch of the 2019 D3 North final. The winner moves on to face Brighton on Monday. Scott Emerson has a North Shore-best 22 hits and Alex Gonzalez isn't far behind with 21 to pace the Crusaders.
A young Essex Tech squad is seeded at No. 22 after a 4-10 season. The Hawks visit Triton Friday at 4 p.m. with the winner going to NEC North champion Gloucester on Monday. Sophomore Harry Lynch leads Essex with 18 hits and 12 RBI, and classmate Jayce Dooley has scored 15 runs with eight steals. Senior Dan Masta is also a factor with 17 hits.
One of the favorites in Division 4 North will have to wait the longest of any North Shore team to play, as Hamilton-Wenham (11-4) won't get on the diamond until next Wednesday. The Cape Ann League Baker champs are seeded third in the 11-team bracket and host the winner of Lowell Catholic and Salem Academy next week at Patton Park.
Co-aces and co-CAL Baker MVP's Luke McClintock (4-1, 1.02 ERA, 49 K's) and Ryan Hutchinson (3-0, 1.04 ERA) give the Generals a great 1-2 punch, and junior Nick Freni (.431, 18 RBI) had been smashing the ball with an area-best five homers.
The Navigators of Salem Academy make their foray into MIAA tourney action at 0-8, with their wins this season coming against other Charter School competition (but not counting towards MIAA seeding). Jacob Redican hit .561 across all games for the Navs, and Ryan Fenerty had 57 strikeouts in 40 innings for the charter school state champs.