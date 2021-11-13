SOUTH HAMILTON -- After a cold rain, an 85-minute lightning delay and more than a 15-degree drop in temperatures, the absolute slugfest that was Saturday's battle of unbeatens between the Dexter Southfield and host Pingree football team came down to a pair of 10th graders, a slight formation change and one supremely athletic play.
And has been the case in each of their last three meetings, the Highlanders pulled out a dramatic win to leave their rivals from Brookline stunned.
Sophomore quarterback Hudson Weidman hit classmate Chris Colby with a 29-yard fade inside the left corner of the end zone with just eight seconds remaining, giving Pingree a dramatic 13-10 triumph under the lights on its turf field.
Colby went up, muscled Dexter defensive back Isaac Jones away from the ball and came down with it, landing on his back in the end zone. He started smiling when he realized he had crossed the plane before being engulfed by his overjoyed teammates.
"First off, I had to beat my man off the ball. So I gave him a little move to get his weight shifted and got him off balance," said Colby, a Rowley native. "I got that little bit of separation, then I went up for the ball and I jumped as high as I could; I tried to high point it. Hudson threw a perfect pass and somehow, I came down with it.
"I was in shock. I was laying down with my head in the sky and said, 'Am I in the end zone?' Then I saw all my teammates coming towards me and I knew it: touchdown."
It was the third time in three seasons Pingree (now 8-0) had defeated Dexter in dramatic fashion. The Highlanders beat them, 13-7, in overtime in Brookline in 2018, then won a wild shootout at home in 2019, 50-43, again scoring with just seconds to play. (Neither squad played during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
"Never lost a game to Dexter in my career and never lost a game on this home field," smiled huge lineman, team captain and Division 1 prospect Nico Mangano. He and the team's other seniors -- Alex Theriault, Jack Feeks, Bryan Marinelli, Cole Slimak and Joelin Pimental -- are now a staggering 23-2-1 in their varsity careers at Pingree.
Flummoxed by a big, aggressive Dexter front four for much of the first half -- in which the visitors kicked a 30-yard field goal seconds before halftime for the only points through 24 mintues of action -- Pingree used the lengthy lightning delay to rest up, eat some food and come up with some schemes to get Weidman out of the pocket and their receivers to get more open looks.
"We ran some more bootlegs with Hudson and moved Colby from the outside into the slot," head coach Mike Flynn said. "Chris was getting bottled up out there, so we moved (junior) Jaylon Richardson out there, and he made two really big plays for us. We were able to get more speed out on the perimeter and moved (Weidman) out of the pocket a bit to create plays on the run."
That, plus Pingree's offensive line -- Slimak, Pimental, Quinn Glencross, Mangano and Theo Bachelder -- started opening up more running lanes so that Weidman (63 yards) and Matt Theriault (51 yards) could shoot through DXSF's zones.
After holding Dexter to three-and-out to start the third quarter, the Highlanders went 79 yards in 10 plays, with Weidman going nine yards up the gut on a read option keeper. Colby's kick gave his team a 7-3 lead.
The Pingree defense, with linemen Jayden DelTorchio, Bachelder, Mangano and Pimental fronting defensive coordinator Paul Swaim's Iowa State 3-3 alignment behind them, stayed buoyant throughout, bending but rarely breaking. Cam Dick (fumble recovery) and Jack Feeks (who stepped up to deliver some crunching hits) were just some of the beneficiaries of an active and aggressive unit.
It stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter, when Dexter methodically drove downfield behind shifty tailback Mason Hatfield (141 yards rushing). With just 1:26 to play, quarterback Joe McCauley found Austin Hartsell in the right corner of the end zone from nine yards out; the extra point gave DXSF a 10-7 lead.
But Pingree didn't panic. "We're a pretty resilient group," said Flynn.
Weidman connected with a 24-yard pass to Richardson on first down, putting the ball on the Dexter 45. Two Weidman runs, plus a 15-yard face mask penalty on the visitors, moved it to the 19 with time ticking away. The Highlanders then jumped offsides on back-to-back sequences, pushing the football back to the 29.
Weidman suggested to Flynn that Colby move from the 'F' (slot) to 'X' (outside) on the next play -- and the result was an ultra-dramatic touchdown.
"Hudson's a special kid," said Flynn. "And that TD was shocking to me ... which is hard to do. I'm still processing it."
Mangano said as soon as he got into the huddle to start that final drive, he felt complete confidence.
"I knew we were winning," he said. "It was something in the air. You smell it; you can taste it. I could taste the victory."
"I'm excited for the future of Pingree football," added Colby, one of a large number (16) of sophomores on the squad. "I'm thinking ahead not only to our bowl game, but next year and the year after that."