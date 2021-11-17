BURLINGTON — For a split-second, there was a hush at Victory Field Wednesday night — as if those in attendance didn’t believe what had just transpired.
Then the Wolves of Nashoba Regional exploded in joy along with their large contingent of fans at the conclusion of this Division 2 state semifinal, while the Masconomet field hockey team, its coaches and own fan base watched in utter disbelief.
Nashoba did what many felt would not happen in the Division 2 state playoffs: defeat top ranked and unbeaten Masconomet. It took late goals in each half, a pair of scoreless overtime periods and a shootout to do so, but it’ll be the Wolves moving on to this weekend’s state final after an improbable 3-2 triumph over the Chieftains.
Goaltender Lauren Basteri made a left pad save on Masconomet superstar Maggie Sturgis on the Chieftains’ fifth and final shootout attempt, giving her team a 4-3 advantage in the shootout and the overall victory.
The indefatigable Sturgis — a junior forward who had scored her 38th goal of the season in the second half to give her team a 2-1 lead with 8 1/2 minutes to play, then easily connected by taking her team’s first attempt in the shootout — was summoned to take a penalty stroke after Chieftains’ captain Ava Tello was fouled by Basteri on her shootout attempt and a replacement was needed. Sturgis aimed hit to the left side before Basteri (14 saves in regulation and OT) flashed out her left pad, made the improbable stop, and sent her team into delirium.
“It hurts and it’s sore, but it’s one moment in time,” said an emotional Masconomet (19-1-1) head coach Maggie Bridgeo, talking about her 15 graduating seniors. “There’s so many more great things to come for them.”
“They played a great game,” Bridgeo added of Nashoba. “Both teams played really well. You know when you get to this point they’re all top notch teams. We had our chances; we just didn’t ... put them in the back of the net. (Basteri) made some good saves, but we shot some right at her. We should’ve shot to her left or right. It happens.”
Ainsley Gruener, Masconomet’s senior netminder, stopped five shots, including two back-to-back big saves off a corner scramble.
It was Sturgis who had given the top seeded Chieftains a 2-1 lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining. Off of its fourth corner of the fourth quarter (and 9th of the half), Tello knocked the ball to the far corner for Sturgis to slam home.
Nashoba didn’t get its first corner of the second half until 6 1/2 minutes to play, but got a great shot off that Masconomet captain Cecily Paglierani made a great block on.
But the Wolves — who had a fake alpaca dressed in a uniform top along their sidelines (a pack of Wolves, get it?) never stopped fighting, and off another corner got the equalizer with just 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Junior forward Ali Vanesse found the ball on her stick after grabbing the rebound a Kayla Flanagan shot. Vanesse quickly fired one of her own on net that made it through a swarm of bodies and into the back of the Chieftains’ cage.
After two 10-minute overtimes produced nothing, it went to a shootout. Sturgis, fellow junior Julia Graves and senior captain Lily Conway all scored to give the Chieftains a 3-2 lead after three rounds, but Nashoba tied it on its fourth shot and Masco was denied. When the Wolves connected on their fifth attempt, it was up to Masco to score and extend the contest.
“I thought my goalie played out of her mind tonight,” said Nashoba (17-2-2) coach Jaime Mariani, whose team will face Westwood for the state title this weekend.
“I’m just so thrilled for her. To be put in that (shootout) position is not easy. But we practice it every day, and I told Lauren ‘You go up against top kids who are shooting on you every day; you can do this.’”
Senior middie Kenzie Carey’s ninth goal of the season, coming as time expired in the first quarter, gave Masco a 1-0 lead. Nashoba tied it 10 seconds before halftime when senior forward Graham Straface re-directed a long lead-in pass in.
Reflecting after the contest, Bridgeo said she knew she was inheriting a good team when she took over in 2018, but didn’t realize how good the eighth graders — now seniors — were and would turn out to be. They include Liv White, Kaylee Lucas, Allie Baker, Isabel Bruce, Liza Brockleman, Katelyn Caffrey, Ava Foley, Riley Trodden, Ava Collins, Emma Giunta, Carey, Gruener, and captains Paglierani, Tello and Conway.
“When they do off the field with each other and how they pick each other up — kids saying ‘It’s not your fault, it’s not your fault’ or ‘I didn’t get it in either’ or ‘I didn’t get that pass’,” said Bridgeo. “I’ve really tried with my coaches to build a family atmosphere, and I think we’ve done that. All the love and respect these girls have for each other, you won’t find that very often on a team.”