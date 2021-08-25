Driscoll takes over Salem State men's lacrosse

Stephen Driscoll was looking for the next challenge in his coaching career and he didn't have to look far.
Salem State University named Driscoll, the head coach at Bishop Fenwick for the last seven years, as its next men's lacrosse coach on Thursday afternoon. The reigning Catholic Central League Coach of the Year just led the Crusaders to a 12-7 mark and a spot in the Division 3 North semifinals.
"Stephen has a demonstrated a history of success in recruiting student-athletes and building teams into successful programs. We are excited to have him join our staff and lead our men's lacrosse program as they strive to compete in the Little East Conference (LEC) and New England," said Salem State AD Nicolle Wood.
Driscoll takes over for Eric Small, who headed the Vikings for four seasons. Salem State played only four games amid the COVID-19 shortened college season in 2021, dropping all four.
"I am very excited and thankful to be named head men's lacrosse coach at Salem State University. I want to thank Athletic Director Nicolle Wood and the search committee for giving me the opportunity to help grow the men's lacrosse program to new heights at an exceptional school like Salem State," said Driscoll, who lives in Manchester and will remain as Director of Admissions at Fenwick.
"The entire athletic department embodies the drive and dedication it takes to be successful. I look forward to being able to add to that success with my passion, leadership and love for the sport of lacrosse and empowering young men to be the best version of themselves."
A two-time CCL Coach of the Year, Driscoll amassed 59 wins in his six seasons coaching the Crusaders while leading the team to back-to-back North semifinal berths in 2019-21 (wit the season being cancelled in 2020).