BOXFORD — At 50 years young, Bill Drohen is perhaps playing some of the best golf of his career.
Having already won the Norfolk County Classic, as well as securing a spot in match play at the Massachusetts Amateur Championship and finishing third overall at the recent Amateur Public Links tournament, Drohen capped off a terrific summer on the links with an impressive performance at the 49th North Shore Amateur.
Competing at host Far Corner Golf in Boxford, Drohen fired a sizzling 4-under par 68 to capture the event, which was condensed to just a single round after Tuesday’s originally scheduled opener was wiped away due to rain.
The conditions remained marginally wet on Wednesday, but that didn’t seem to bother Drohen, who began his day with two straight birdies before netting three more on the day (hole Nos. 9, 11 and 13) against just one bogey (on 16).
“I went out today and just had a great start, started off birdie-birdie and just kind of never looked back,” said Drohen, who plays out of nearby Bradford Country Club and grew up golfing both there and at Garrison. “I got it to 5-under through 15, had one little hiccup, but besides that it was really just flawless golf. It was awesome.”
It had been a long time coming for Drohen, who hadn’t competed in the North Shore Am. since winning it in back-to-back years in 2003 and ‘04. He had moved down to the South Shore and started a family shortly thereafter, but has been playing quite a bit back at Bradford this summer and figured he’d throw his name back in the mix.
“I’ve always been a Bradford boy. My best friend Kevin Murphy owns the course and was like, ‘Why don’t you go over and try the North Shore Am.?’,” said Drohen. “I’ve always loved the golf course (Far Corner), it always fit my eye pretty good. So it was nice to be back here and always nice to end up on top of the leaderboard.”
Far Corner head golf professional John O’Connor, who will retire at the end of the season after a 37-year run, wasn’t surprised to see Drohen’s name back on top.
“It was great to have him here and I was really happy when he put in his application,” said O’Connor. “I’m certainly not surprised he won, he was one of the best players in the field.”
As Drohen previously quipped, his victorious outing was nearly flawless. His familiarity with the course and ability to lift, clean and replace his balls due to the conditions allowed him to feel comfortable and locked in all afternoon.
Drohen was the lone player to finish under par, beating out runner-ups Colin Brennan (Indian Ridge) and Tim Richmond (Olde Salem Greens), both of whom shot even par 72.
“I hit the driver good, I hit the irons good and I putted very well,” said Drohen. “I made a lot of nice 3-4 foot par saves that build momentum better than birdies sometimes.
“But the greens were awesome and it’s a huge advantage when they’re letting you take preferred lies pretty much anywhere (rough and fairways),” added Drohen. “I hit a lot of fairways but still, just that advantage of finding a nice dry spot and getting a good lie was definitely helpful today.”
For his efforts, Drohen went home with a $1,000 gift card to the Far Corner pro shop. Brennan and Richmond each earned $500 in credit, while Far Corner’s own Shuvam Bhaumik and Meadow Brook’s Damon Lusk were given $250 each after finishing T4 at one-over par 73. Coming in at 74 was Merrimack Valley’s Nicholas Caruso, Bellevue’s Will Pierce, Indian Ridge’s Brett Krekorian and Salem Country Club’s Kevin Daly. Each of them earned $100 gift cards.
In the Senior Division (age 55 and up), Merrimack Valley’s Wayne Swanson and Far Corner’s David Condurelli shared medalist honors with matching 76's (4-over par) while also taking home $100 cards.
It was another successful year at one of the North Shore’s premier public facilities, and all signs point to a memorable return next year for the 50th anniversary of the tournament.
“Being here for 37 years and helping (owner) Bob (Flynn) oversee the tournament has been a lot of fun,” said O’Connor. ‘I’ve met a lot of great players, made a lot of great friends, so very happy to have done this for another year.”
