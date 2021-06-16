At least one team from St. John's Prep will be in the North final this spring.
Only two teams opted to participate in this year's unique Division 1 North dual meet style wrestling playoffs, so the undefeated Eagles (14-0) will host Methuen (9-1) for the North championship next Tuesday. Since the state couldn't have wrestling in its traditional winter season due to the ongoing pandemic, the sport was moved to the spring and a dual meet playoff style tourney has taken the place of the individual state competitions normally seen at the end of the year,
The North champ would move on to the state final four to contend with the South (six teams), Central (three teams) and West (three teams) champs for the eventual state title.
The newly formed Essex Tech/Masconomet co-op was one of five teams opting in along with Danvers for the Division 2 North tourney. The Hawks/Chieftains went 8-5 this year and will host Whittier Tech in the North semifinals on Saturday.
Danvers, meanwhile, went 3-4-1 and will visit North Andover for the right to face top-seed Central Catholic in the other semifinal.
In Division 3 North, the Marblehead/Swampscott co-op is seeded No. 2 out of 4 after a highly successful season. They will host Tyngsborough with the winner moving on to face the winner of unbeaten Triton and Gloucester for the crown.