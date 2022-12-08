The 29th annual Paul Duchane Varsity Girls Basketball PreSeason Jamboree will take place this Saturday at Lynn Classical High School gymnasium (235 O’Callaghan Way, Lynn). The event is held in honor of longtime educator Paul Duchane.
There will be 18 teams taking part in the jamboree, including local squads Danvers, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham and Bishop Fenwick. The complete schedule is below:
2 p.m.: Danvers vs. Medford
2:40: Swampscott vs. Somerville
3:20: Melrose vs. Marblehead
4:p.m.: Saugus vs. Malden
4:40: Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading
5:20: Billerica vs. Peabody
6 p.m. Lynn English vs. Hamilton Wenham
6:40: Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s
7:20: Georgetown vs. Lynn Classical